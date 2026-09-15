OSD granted patent for biometric barcode security and authentication

A new European patent awarded to the Austrian State Printing Company (OSD) provides IP protection for a technology the company says could establish a new standard for securing the data included on identity documents.

The patent granted for “Securing and Authenticating of a Personal Identity Document” describes a process to protect identity data with the company’s “Open Secure Document Biometric Barcode” for physical IDs. The process brings together biometrics and a QR code through open ledger technology. The publication of the patent in the European Patent Bulletin gives it international validity.

A control code is generated by applying a hash function to the payload data, which must be matched to access the identity data.

OSD points out that verification of chip-based ID documents that rely on NFC can be hampered by connection errors or physical wear-and-tear on the documents. OSD therefore suggests using a “digital security seal” either as an alternative or complement to the chip-based functionality of Machine Readable Travel Documents (MRTDs).

The biometric barcode technology can further be used to protect the foundational ID documents, or “breeder” documents like citizenship or birth certificates that are typically used in the issuance of passports and other identity documents.

OSD says its technology also protects against future risks like data harvesting and subsequent decryption by quantum computers, the company says.

“With the granting of this patent, OSD underscores its position as a global pioneer in the field of high-security technology and sets new standards for the protection of sensitive data,” explains OSD Director General Helmut Lackner. “Modern technologies ‘made in Austria’ not only protect citizens’ sensitive personal data but also ensure technological independence and sovereignty in uncertain times.”

OSD provides identity services to countries around the world, including an integration of Liberia’s national ID and civil registry, and issuance of biometric ID cards in Nigeria for travel in the ECOWAS region.

Article Topics

Austrian State Printing House (OSD) | data protection | identity document | patents | QR code | research and development