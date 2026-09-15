FB pixel

OSD granted patent for biometric barcode security and authentication

European patent protects process for securing data on physical ID documents
| Chris Burt
Categories Biometric R&D  |  Biometrics News  |  Civil / National ID
OSD granted patent for biometric barcode security and authentication
 

A new European patent awarded to the Austrian State Printing Company (OSD) provides IP protection for a technology the company says could establish a new standard for securing the data included on identity documents.

The patent granted for “Securing and Authenticating of a Personal Identity Document” describes a process to protect identity data with the company’s “Open Secure Document Biometric Barcode” for physical IDs. The process brings together biometrics and a QR code through open ledger technology. The publication of the patent in the European Patent Bulletin gives it international validity.

A control code is generated by applying a hash function to the payload data, which must be matched to access the identity data.

OSD points out that verification of chip-based ID documents that rely on NFC can be hampered by connection errors or physical wear-and-tear on the documents. OSD therefore suggests using a “digital security seal” either as an alternative or complement to the chip-based functionality of Machine Readable Travel Documents (MRTDs).

The biometric barcode technology can further be used to protect the foundational ID documents, or “breeder” documents like citizenship or birth certificates that are typically used in the issuance of passports and other identity documents.

OSD says its technology also protects against future risks like data harvesting and subsequent decryption by quantum computers, the company says.

“With the granting of this patent, OSD underscores its position as a global pioneer in the field of high-security technology and sets new standards for the protection of sensitive data,” explains OSD Director General Helmut Lackner. “Modern technologies ‘made in Austria’ not only protect citizens’ sensitive personal data but also ensure technological independence and sovereignty in uncertain times.”

OSD provides identity services to countries around the world, including an integration of Liberia’s national ID and civil registry, and issuance of biometric ID cards in Nigeria for travel in the ECOWAS region.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

Deal for cybersecurity lab expands Fime’s digital identity assurance portfolio

The market around biometrics and digital identity testing has developed to the point where accredited labs and evaluation bodies are…

 

UK pubs can legally accept digital ID for age assurance; now, implementation begins

The UK government has made it official: licensed premises across England and Wales will now have the option to accept…

 

From data residency to key sovereignty: Thales launches UK cloud HSM

French technology and cybersecurity group Thales has launched a UK-hosted version of its Luna Cloud HSM, allowing organizations to consume…

 

EU to propose tiered social media age restrictions for under-15s

The governing body of the European Union is moving ahead on a proposal to set a minimum legal age of…

 

Google rolls out age inference in Canada

Google is trying out an age assurance strategy in Canada for its YouTube platform. However, it has opted not for…

 

Partnership widens Persona IDV availability for US colleges

Fraud is threatening to overwhelm the education sector, as a U.S. Department of Education review flagging 300,000 student financial aid…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Market Intelligence

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometric Update Podcast

Most Read This Week

White Papers

Latest Webinars

Biometrics Industry Events