Part 3 of international age assurance systems, covering analysis, now in public draft

The world’s first international standard on age assurance systems is growing. Writing on LinkedIn, the Age Check Certification Scheme (ACCS)’s Tony Allen celebrates the publication of ISO/IEC DIS 27566-3 – Age Assurance Systems – Part 3: Approaches to comparison or analysis.

The third part of ISO/IEC 27566 provides “guidance for analyzing and comparing age assurance systems and components that use age verification, age estimation or age inference methods.” This encompasses identity credentials, biometric techniques, behavioural signals or other data-driven approaches.

“Analysis may focus on full systems or discrete components, depending on the context of use and level of abstraction,” Allen writes.

The document is aimed at analysts, system providers, implementers and oversight bodies “involved in the conduct or the review of age assurance analysis.”

Part 3 arrives in the limelight, somewhat awkwardly, before Part 2. (Allen says that’s “also on the way,” just a little behind pace.) As a Draft International Standard, it is now open for global public consultation and comment phase.

During a recent webinar hosted by Biometric Update and Goode Intelligence, Allen revealed that the scheme part of the ACCS will be open to other conformity assessment bodies (CABs) to use in testing and evaluations against ISO/IEC 27566-1.

Article Topics

age assurance standard | Age Check Certification Scheme (ACCS) | age inference | age verification | biometric age estimation | ISO 27566-3 | patents