Partnership widens Persona IDV availability for US colleges

Fraud is threatening to overwhelm the education sector, as a U.S. Department of Education review flagging 300,000 student financial aid applications for additional verification shows. Persona has moved to address this identity verification problem by partnering with nonprofit Internet2.

Internet2 focusses on the education and research communities, and makes technologies available to them through its NET+ program.

Persona’s selection to join the program makes its IDV technology more widely available to colleges and universities, according to a company announcement. The selection follows a rigorous, community-led RFP process.

That means educational institutions can now use NET+ Persona to implement a risk-based approach to identity verification in student aid and scholarship programs, guarding against synthetic identities and other forms of fraud. They can also use the IDV technology to support identity assurance requirements for researchers accessing sensitive materials, securing high-risk workflows, and replacing manual video calls with automated digital verification.

Persona has been steadily gaining traction in the education sector, tripling its business from higher education institutions since 2024 with implementations at schools like the University of Colorado.

“As identity becomes increasingly important across the higher education experience, institutions need to keep people safe without creating unnecessary friction in the moments that matter, whether on campus or online,” says Sasha Dobrolioubov, VP of partnerships at Persona. “We’re proud to be joining Internet2 and a community that shares our focus on supporting the people at the heart of higher education. Through the NET+ program, we’ll be able to engage directly with institutions and help strengthen how they verify and protect the identities of students, faculty, staff, and alumni.”

Article Topics

digital identity | education | fraud prevention | identity verification | Persona | schools