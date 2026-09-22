Philippines clears Unisys-backed $40M PPP for digital national ID upgrade

The Philippines government has approved a public‑private partnership (PPP) to modernize the country’s national ID system. The decision clears the Philippine Digital National Identity (PDNI) Project to move into procurement.

The PhP2.48‑billion project (US$39.59 million) will be implemented under a Build-Transfer-Operate scheme, with a six-month transition followed by a 20-year concession. The PDNI Project is an unsolicited PPP, with Unisys Public Sector Services Corporation as the original proponent.

The clearance moves the unsolicited PPP to a comparative challenge process, inviting rival bids until the fourth quarter.

The project covers registration, card production, authentication services, onboarding of private‑sector relying parties, and operation of core ICT infrastructure. “This is a huge win for the PSA,” said PSA Undersecretary Claire Dennis S. Mapa, National Statistician and Civil Registrar General.

“Through this partnership, we can harness the expertise and resources of the private sector while ensuring that the National ID remains firmly anchored in its public purpose — to provide Filipinos with a trusted and convenient means of proof of identity to access critical services.”

At its 9 September meeting, the Investment Coordination Committee‑Cabinet Committee (ICC‑CC), chaired by the Department of Finance, endorsed the PSA’s proposal to enhance the ID’s digital infrastructure and services.

Officials say the PPP will deliver more accessible registration and streamlined authentication, positioning the national ID as a trusted digital credential for accessing financial, social and government services.

It’s not the only PPP project the country is developing. The Philippines’ Bureau of Immigration (BI) is pushing for a modernization of the country’s border security infrastructure, proposing a nationwide system built around biometrics and data analytics by U.S.-based civil aviation company Securiport.

Technology vendors have also promoted PPP and decentralized digital ID models. At ID4Africa, Rahul Parthe, cofounder and CTO at Tech5, argued that PPP has the highest potential for building sustainable digital public ecosystems (DPEs).

“The beauty of PPP is speed,” he said. “In traditional procurement, you spend years defining requirements and negotiating. With PPP, you can go live in months. In many cases, you already have digital ID systems in place.” Parthe cited the example of Honduras, where, through a PPP, the country went from contract to a live decentralized digital ID and trust framework deployment in just three months.

Article Topics

digital identity | national ID | Philippines | procurement | public-private partnerships | Unisys