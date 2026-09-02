PNG begins first large-scale digital ID rollout with public servants

Papua New Guinea’s government has set a December 31 deadline to provide every public servant with a digital ID. The Pacific island country has been progressing in building a trusted national identity system for accessing government services.

The government’s Department of Personnel Management (DPM) has instructed agencies to prepare employee records by October 31. This will include photographs and payroll information, under Circular Instruction 19/2026 issued on August 31. The data will be verified against payroll records before IDs are issued.

The immediate aim is to support the “One Person, One Position, One Pay” policy, according to PNG officials, which is hoped to improve payroll integrity and eliminate duplicate or fraudulent records. DPM noted that digital IDs will help identify ghost employees and strengthen accountability across the public service.

The initiative is being carried out with the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT), which is leading the broader digital transformation program. DICT is developing SevisPass, a platform intended to provide citizens with a secure digital identity for accessing online government services.

Public servants are being encouraged to register through this ecosystem as part of the rollout.

Agencies have been told to work through HR and ICT teams to ensure employee information is complete and accurate. Each staff member will have a folder identified by payroll number containing their photograph and details, which DPM will use to cross‑check records.

The initiative emphasizes the growing need for coordination between agencies as digital systems are introduced. DPM manages personnel records, while DICT provides the infrastructure for the shift to digital governance.

The public service rollout is a practical test for wider adoption of digital identity. Once verified IDs are issued to employees, the system is expected to expand to citizens and businesses. This forms a part of the government’s broader push to build a digital economy based on trusted services.

The government is also preparing biometric and electronic elements for its voting system. Minister for Administrative Services Richard Masere has spoken about his department’s inclination towards digitalization of the common roll and voting system. The plan would start with phased trials of biometric voter identification and photo‑based electoral rolls.

The phased rollout would introduce facial, fingerprint and iris biometrics to strengthen “one person, one vote” integrity. Trials are expected to continue through 2027, with broader biometric and electronic voting targeted by 2032.

Article Topics

biometrics | digital government | digital ID | digital public infrastructure | Papua New Guinea