Podcast: GLEIF brings verifiable LEI framework to question of AI governance

The tech world is realizing that it needs to get its AI under control. That goes for would-be superintelligence projects that pose existential threats to humankind – but also for the armies of AI agents deployed across enterprise ecosystems. With the future economy increasingly tied to agentic commerce, the race is on to find governance frameworks that will allow AI to flourish, while not exceeding human control and intent.

Gartner projects that up to 40 percent of enterprise applications will include task-specific AI agents by the end of 2026. More than 60 percent expect to deploy agents within two years. But the trust infrastructure is still developing, leaving gaps in accountability that will worsen as agents become more capable.

This week, Alexandre Kech, CEO of the Global Legal Entity Identifier Foundation (GLEIF), is attending the Sibos conference in Miami, where the theme is “Digital finance for AI-driven economies.” He’ll be making the case for verifiable Legal Entity Identifiers (vLEI) as part of the solution to the trust issue.

“The difference with vLEI,” he tells the Biometric Update Podcast, “is that it enables a chaining of credentials and historical auditability of that chain of credentials any time in the future” – a kind of permanent breadcrumb trail that leads back to an accountable legal entity.

Listen to hear Alexandre Kech discuss interoperability, standards, and how to ensure AI agents are always tied to a delegating authority.

Listen on: Spotify, Apple, YouTube, Podbean

Runtime: 00:20:12

Article Topics

AI agents | Biometric Update Podcast | digital identity | GLEIF | Legal Entity Identifier (LEI)