Precise Biometrics expands fingerprint reach with AqTronics, PamirAI deals

Precise Biometrics has announced two separate agreements for its fingerprint technology.

AqTronics Technologies will market, sell, and support Precise Biometrics’ FPC AllKey family and fingerprint sensors in India and Vietnam under a non-exclusive distribution agreement.

The Bengaluru-based distributor will work with manufacturers and system integrators as they evaluate the products and consider them for new designs. The companies plan to begin joint promotion at Electronica India in Bengaluru on September 16–18.

AqTronics has previously supplied biometric hardware for an Indian government project. It distributed NEXT Biometrics’ Aadhaar-certified fingerprint readers to Maharashtra’s agriculture department for a World Bank-funded project.

“With AqTronics’ strong local customer network and technical expertise, we can engage more customers early in the design cycle and create new opportunities for our product portfolio,” says Joakim Nydemark, chief executive officer at Precise Biometrics.

In another agreement, PamirAI selected FPC AllKey Pro for Lapis One, a Linux-based computer designed to keep AI agents running independently of a user’s primary computer. Precise says the fingerprint system requires user approval before sensitive actions are taken.

AllKey Pro combines a fingerprint sensor, a processor, software, and memory into a single module. It adds a secure interface for communicating with the host device.

“This collaboration positions Precise Biometrics at the forefront of secure AI innovation while opening new commercial opportunities in a fast-growing market,” says Nydemark.

Article Topics

AllKey | distribution | fingerprint biometrics | fingerprint sensors | Precise Biometrics