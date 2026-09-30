Precise reshapes post-merger team as Jumio, ID.me expand executive teams

Precise Biometrics has brought on new product and revenue executives following its merger with Fingerprint Cards, while digital identity providers Jumio and ID.me have expanded their leadership teams.

Precise strengthens post-merger leadership

Fredrik Krantz has joined as chief revenue officer, responsible for sales and international expansion. He previously served as senior vice president of sales and commercial at Yubico and as COO of authentication software provider Futurae.

Fredrik Ramberg, previously chief product officer at Fingerprint Cards, has taken the same role at Precise. He will oversee the combined product portfolio and development of new offerings.

“We are strengthening both our product and commercial leadership and have a strong team in place to capture the opportunities of the combined company,” says Joakim Nydemark, chief executive officer of Precise Biometrics.

Precise completed its merger with Nordic biometrics provider Fingerprint Cards in July. The transaction brought Fingerprint Cards’ fingerprint sensors and biometric hardware together with Precise’s algorithms and physical access software.

Jumio names former SEON president as CRO

Jumio has appointed Matt DeLauro chief revenue officer to lead its global revenue organization and customer-facing teams.

DeLauro served as president of fraud-prevention provider SEON. He oversaw teams responsible for revenue, marketing, engineering, operations, and corporate systems.

“We brought him in to align our customer-facing teams and drive accountability across the full customer lifecycle. He has done this at scale before, and I expect him to move fast,” says Mark Lorion, chief executive officer of Jumio.

The appointment continues a leadership transition that began earlier this year. Mark Lorion became CEO in May after Bala Kumar served as interim chief executive.

Jumio is expanding beyond onboarding-focused document verification, facial biometrics and liveness. Its platform now includes continuous risk monitoring, orchestration and reusable identity products.

ID.me appoints legal and engineering executives

ID.me has appointed Susannah Stroud Wright chief legal officer and Darragh Whelan executive vice president of engineering.

Wright will lead the company’s legal, compliance and government-affairs functions. She joins after eight years as chief legal officer and secretary at Credit Karma.

Whelan will oversee product and platform engineering. At Mastercard, he led more than 350 product managers and data engineers working on AI and decisioning systems.

The appointments come as ID.me expands its biometric identity verification, authentication, and digital wallet services across government and healthcare.

The company reports more than 170 million users across 22 federal agencies, 50 state government agencies, and more than 70 healthcare organizations.

Article Topics

appointments | biometrics | digital identity | ID.me | Jumio | Precise Biometrics