Procivis expands EUDI footprint as Europe’s wallet deadline approaches

Procivis has added France to a growing list of European digital identity environments where its technology can issue and verify digital credentials, giving the Swiss company another interoperability proof point as EU member states race toward the year-end deadline for European Digital Identity (EUDI) Wallets.

France Identité has listed Procivis One in its EUDIW Unfold Playground as both an issuer and verifier. Participants can issue a credential from the Procivis stack into another wallet or present a credential from their wallet to the Procivis verifier and see how it responds.

On its own, appearing in another test environment is a relatively modest development. In the context of Europe’s EUDI Wallet rollout, however, it illustrates the larger market Procivis is positioning itself to address.

EU member states are required to make at least one EUDI Wallet available by the end of 2026. Common technical standards are intended to allow wallets, issuers, credentials and relying parties from different countries and technology providers to interoperate.

That makes interoperability increasingly a deployment problem rather than simply a standards exercise.

“The EUDI Wallet only works if credentials cross borders and vendors. That has shaped how we build Procivis One from the beginning, and being in the French playground as issuer and verifier is part of the same commitment,” Procivis Co-CEO Andreas Freitag said.

Building an interoperability track record

France is not Procivis’ first EUDI testing environment.

The company supports Germany’s sandbox infrastructure and appears on its service provider listing. In Switzerland, Procivis One has been onboarded to the swiyu Public Beta and tested against the federal Beta Credential Service. At the EU level, Procivis says Procivis One conforms with EU Reference Wallet interoperability standards, was among the first conformant wallets in the WE BUILD Consortium and participated in ETSI EAA remote Plugtests.

Its engagement in Lithuania goes further.

Lithuania’s State Digital Solutions Agency selected Procivis through public procurement as the technology provider for its national EUDI Wallet sandbox. The 12-month implementation includes Procivis One Wallet, Desk, Verifier and Mobile Verifier and is intended to help lay the foundation for the country’s official EUDI Wallet rollout.

Together, these engagements demonstrate two different opportunities for Procivis: providing infrastructure directly to governments and proving that its technology can interoperate with ecosystems built by others.

There will not be one EUDI implementation model

Although the EU has established a common regulatory and technical framework, member states are approaching implementation from very different starting points.

Lithuania represents perhaps the clearest opportunity for commercial infrastructure providers. Governments assembling EUDI capabilities can procure components such as wallets, credential issuance and verification technology from vendors such as Procivis.

Germany is following a different path. Its government wallet program is being led by SPRIND, with organizations including Bundesdruckerei, the Federal Office for Information Security and Fraunhofer AISEC involved in the ecosystem. Germany is also operating a sandbox where outside issuers, relying parties and technology providers can test their implementations.

Other countries can build on digital government infrastructure they already operate. Italy, for example, is developing IT-Wallet around its existing IO government application, while Poland can build on its widely deployed mObywatel platform.

The result is unlikely to be a market where 27 governments simply select 27 commercial wallet vendors.

That may actually broaden Procivis’ opportunity.

Procivis does not have to win the wallet

Procivis One stretches across multiple parts of the digital credential transaction, including credential issuance, wallet technology and verification.

That means Procivis does not necessarily need to provide a country’s official EUDI Wallet to participate in its ecosystem.

A government agency could use Procivis to issue credentials while another provider supplies the wallet. A bank or telecommunications company could use Procivis infrastructure to verify credentials presented from an EUDI Wallet.

The French playground demonstrates that positioning in miniature: Procivis is exposing both ends of the transaction for other ecosystem participants to test.

It also puts the company into competition with a much broader group than conventional wallet vendors. Specialist platforms including walt.id, Animo and iGrant.io are developing issuance and verification capabilities around European digital credentials. Larger identity and security providers such as Thales are participating in the emerging ecosystem, while government-backed organizations such as Bundesdruckerei hold strong positions within national markets.

Open-source reference implementations add another competitive dimension, reducing the need for governments to buy complete proprietary identity stacks.

For Procivis, government references and demonstrated interoperability could therefore become important differentiators.

The bigger opportunity may come after 2026

Much of today’s attention is focused on whether member states can make EUDI Wallets available by the end of the year.

Once the wallets are deployed, however, the question changes from who provides them to who can actually use them.

For EUDI to become useful, government agencies and private organizations need infrastructure to issue credentials and accept credentials presented from wallets.

That potentially expands the commercial opportunity into banks, telecommunications companies, insurers, travel providers, healthcare organizations, universities and employers.

A bank, for example, does not need to build an EUDI Wallet to be affected by EUDI. It needs the ability to request, receive, validate and process identity information presented through one.

The market could therefore shift after 2026 from helping governments launch wallets toward connecting potentially thousands of issuers and relying parties to them.

Procivis’ ability to operate on both the issuance and verification sides positions it for that transition.

The opportunity extends beyond Europe

Procivis is pursuing a similar strategy outside the EUDI framework.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security selected the company through its Silicon Valley Innovation Program for work on privacy-preserving digital credential wallets and verifiers, alongside companies including SpruceID, Credence ID, Hushmesh, Netis and Ubiqu.

That provides an important counterpoint to Procivis’ European activity.

EUDI is one regulatory framework. Switzerland is developing another digital credential ecosystem, while the U.S. is building around mobile driver’s licenses and other digital credentials.

The governance and trust models differ, but the basic transaction remains similar: an authoritative party issues a credential, an individual holds and presents it, and another organization needs to determine whether it can trust it.

A platform capable of adapting that transaction across multiple national ecosystems could address a market considerably larger than EUDI alone.

Procivis is relatively small for that ambition. The company says it has more than 30 digital identity specialists, but it is backed by an unusual parent. Procivis is a subsidiary of Orell Füssli, the publicly traded Swiss security-document company with roughly 500 years of history and the Swiss National Bank as an anchor shareholder.

France alone does not establish Procivis as a winner in Europe’s emerging credential infrastructure market. Competition is substantial, national implementation strategies differ, and open-source alternatives lower barriers to entry.

But the French listing adds another piece to a broader pattern.

Lithuania demonstrates that Procivis can win government procurement. Germany and France provide interoperability exposure to ecosystems it does not control. Switzerland provides another national digital credential environment, while DHS gives the company a foothold in the U.S.

With Europe’s EUDI Wallet deadline approaching, Procivis does not necessarily need to win Europe’s wallets. It needs its infrastructure to work with them.

Article Topics

digital wallets | EU Digital Identity Wallet | France Identité | interoperability | Procivis