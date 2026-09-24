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Proof, Superfluid test reusable identity for AI-agent wallet

| Abhishek Jadhav
Categories Access Control  |  Biometrics News  |  Facial Recognition
Proof, Superfluid test reusable identity for AI-agent wallet
 

Proof and Superfluid Finance are testing a way for AI agents to present reusable identity credentials when proposing transactions through Superfluid Wallet.

The integration would use Proof’s x401 protocol to allow a merchant to request verifiable identity or authorization evidence about the person or business on whose behalf the purchasing agent acts. It would also allow the buyer’s agent to request credentials about the organization receiving the payment.

Superfluid’s product documentation says the integration is under internal testing and is unavailable in the current beta.

The Superfluid Wallet beta lets users connect AI agents and Ethereum applications through WalletConnect. Every transaction proposed by an agent is sent to the person controlling the wallet for review and approval. Superfluid calls this Human-factor authentication.

Proof establishes a person’s identity through a NIST Identity Assurance Level 2 (IAL2) process that involves a government-issued document and a biometric selfie comparison to issue a reusable, verifiable credential.

Face biometrics support enrollment and subsequent reauthentication, but is not necessarily used for every agentic transaction.

Under the x401 workflow, a merchant requests the credential it requires. The agent passes the request to a credential manager that returns a signed presentation for verification.

The integration builds on Proof’s reusable Verifiable Digital Credential, which carries an identity verified once into later financial and agentic interactions.

Even a verified identity does not establish that an agent can complete any transaction. The merchant needs to determine which authority was delegated to the agent and if the proposed purchase falls within that specific permission level.

Merchant verification is also important because evidence that a company exists does not confirm that a particular account can receive funds.

The earlier Proof and Enigma Business Certificates announcement separated company verification, individual verification, and action-specific authority.

x401 provides an identity-proof exchange, while x402 handles payments over HTTP. The latest x401 specification is in draft stage.

The partnership gives Proof a named wallet in which to test its reusable-identity strategy.

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