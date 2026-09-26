Prove-it time for face biometrics providers as tech hits cross-sector mainstream

Face biometrics are crossing over into the mainstream in a wide range of sectors, which means being stress-tested. Investments leading to facial recognition or selfie biometrics deployments for access control, age checks, retail payments, digital identity and of course law enforcement made headlines. That also means it is time for results, from the new RealSense ID to the IPO considerations of Toss.

Other popular stories this week on Biometric Update include an interview with Indicio VP of Digital Strategy & Governance Trevor Butterworth on VCs, decentralized ID and AI agents and last Friday’s look at Malaysia’s increasingly necessary national digital ID.

Going mainstream across multiple markets

RealSense is selling its robotic vision portfolio to Cognex for $500 million, but CEO Nadav Orbach tells Biometric Update in an interview he expects RealSense ID, the remaining access control-focussed biometric authentication business, to quadruple next year. Alcatraz has expanded its feature set to compete in the same biometric physical access control market, and has signed up a large U.S. university for its facial authentication system.

Face biometrics are also gaining traction in retail payments, though South Korea’s Toss is delaying a planned U.S. IPO to wait for improved conditions in the broader financial market. Toss’ corporate parent is also dealing with increased oversight brought on by its growth.

The mainstream adoption of face biometrics is also the onboarding and authentication mechanism underpinning the digital IDs whose proliferation appears to be reaching a potential Tipping Point, as discussed on the September 18 episode of the Biometric Update Podcast.

One of the potential killer applications for these credentials is online age assurance. Insiders from Shufti, Innovatrics and Gataca delved into the effect digital wallets will have on this market in a Biometric Update webinar and Q+A follow-up last week.

Reusable digital identity provider ShareID has passed compliance assessments by CLR Labs for PAD and IAD. Similarly, Mobai has been declared conformant with eIDAS ecosystem standards for digital identity services, electronic signatures and automated unattended remote identity proofing by Attestic Certification.

Both Hong Kong and Singapore have deployed in-vehicle facial recognition for border clearance, allowing people to complete biometric identity verification without getting out of their cars.

Western Australia Police say their three-month trial of live facial recognition was successful at deterring crime. NEC technology was used to scan just over 900,000 faces across 77 deployments, with 209 alerts, eight of which were found to be false positives, and 79 arrests.

LFR use is also growing in America, but civil rights advocates joining a lawsuit in Reno argue farming its use out to a private company and untrained officers is poor policy.

The U.S. Bureau of Indian Affairs (BIA) announced it had awarded Clearview AI a contract to use its forensic facial recognition in investigations last week. But the BIA was already using Clearview’s technology in January, at latest. The discrepancy is not explained in public records.

Technology still evolving

The latest NIST FRTE 1:1 report features a strong crop of new algorithms from 21 developers, and underlines the importance of judging accuracy based on the operational goals and conditions.

Debate continues to swirl around face image quality assessment, as research from NIST, DHS and UNHCR points to issues affecting operational usefulness. But the floor for useful quality is fairly firm, research from Johns Hopkins University shows.

The next running of DHS’ RIVR program will specifically target AI-generated ID documents and deepfakes, reflecting the altered threat environment for face biometrics.

And even Face ID, which popularized native device biometrics nearly a decade ago, is still improving. Apple is adding more image data to its TrueDepth system for the iPhone 18 Pro, the function of which is subject of speculation.

Please let us know if you come across any podcasts, online videos or other content you think we should share with those in biometrics and the broader digital identity community in the comments below or through social media.

Article Topics

biometrics | digital ID | digital identity | facial recognition | week in review