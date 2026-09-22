RealSense spinning out face biometrics business amid $500M acquisition

RealSense has divested the computer vision for industrial robotics portion of its business and will turn its focus to biometric authentication in a blockbuster computer vision deal.

Industrial machine vision provider Cognex Corporation is acquiring RealSense’s whole portfolio aside from its face biometrics business in a $500 million all-cash transaction. The facial authentication portion of the business is being spun out into an independent company prior to the acquisition’s close, and will operate under the name RealSense ID.

CEO Nadav Orbach tells Biometric Update in an interview that RealSense ID represents up to five percent of the total company, but is its fastest-growing segment.

“RealSense ID is not sizeable in terms of the overall, but it is on a path to tripling every year, and we even expect next year to quadruple it,” he says.

RealSense is expected to reach revenues of between $80 million and $90 million this year, up more than 50 percent from 2025.

RealSense spun out from Intel just over a year ago, targeting robotics and biometrics with $50 million in early-stage funding. At the time, the company said 60 percent of autonomous robots and humanoids worldwide were using its depth-sensing cameras.

The company has gained traction particularly in biometric authentication for enterprise physical access control, and has layered on more analytics capabilities to shift toward “intent-aware access control.” CMO Mike Neilsen explained what that means in an email conversation with Biometric Update earlier this year.

Orbach says that not only is RealSense gaining ground in access control segments including airports, time and attendance, banking and gates, it is growing quickly in newer geographies.

Across Latin America, “face is becoming the de facto standard for a lot of authentication,” according to Orbach.

The next stage is the one outlined earlier in the year by Neilsen: better controls against tailgating and other issues that involve understanding what is happening at the point of access.

The ability to capture and use unique data with its unique hardware remains the source of the company’s competitive advantage, the CEO says, but that capability has always depended on software development. RealSense plans to continue developing additional libraries and capabilities to support its all-in-one platform play for access control system integrators, like investor dormakaba.

An established market leader

3D robotic perception technologies based on RealSense’s computer vision include applications for fixed arm perception-guided robotics, autonomous mobile robots, quadrupeds and humanoids, according to the company announcement.

RealSense has been the established market leader in the robotics field for over a decade, Orbach says. So while the company’s revenues are growing with the market, RealSense ID is gaining market share in a way that has already happened on the robotics side of the business.

Cognex takes over RealSense’s portfolio of depth-sensing cameras and computer vision software for robotics. The company will also offer a three-year $56.5 million cash retention program to RealSense employees and performance-linked grants of stock totalling approximately $50 million in value.

Part of the shift in the physical access control market is the addition of biometrics to increase security, automation or both. The trend is discussed in-depth in the 2026 Biometric Physical Access Control Market Report and Buyer’s Guide from Biometric Update and Goode Intelligence. The report also includes a vendor profile of RealSense.

Orbach will remain involved with RealSense ID and part of its board of directors, though his exact role is being ironed out. He also plans to invest some of his proceeds from the Cognex acquisition in RealSense ID’s next funding round.

Article Topics

acquisitions | biometrics | Cognex | facial authentication | machine vision | RealSense | RealSense ID