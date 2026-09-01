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Regula, Width connect identity verification with ongoing compliance

Partnership links document authentication and biometric identity verification with continuous AML, KYB and risk workflows
| Abhishek Jadhav
Categories Biometrics News  |  Financial Services
Regula, Width connect identity verification with ongoing compliance
 

Regula has partnered with compliance technology provider Width to extend identity verification beyond customer onboarding, linking verified identity and document data with ongoing AML, sanctions, transaction monitoring and investigation workflows.

Regula Document Reader SDK extracts structured identity document data and verification results, identifying document types and reading information from the visual inspection zone, machine-readable zone and barcodes.

Width links verified identity data with a customer’s broader risk profile, including sanctions screening, Know Your Business (KYB), transaction monitoring, investigations, and case management.

The partnership is intended to prevent identity verification from becoming an isolated onboarding event. Identity data captured during customer onboarding remains available when institutions later investigate transactions, review customer activity or respond to regulatory inquiries.

Regula Global Research Report 2026 shows four in ten institutions struggle to explain identity-based decisions when responding to audits or regulatory reviews.

The approach aligns with FATF Recommendations 10 and 11, which require institutions to verify customer identities using reliable documentation, maintain customer due diligence records and monitor whether ongoing activity remains consistent with a customer’s risk profile.

The integration reflects a broader shift in compliance technology from treating identity verification as a one-time onboarding requirement to using verified identity data throughout the customer lifecycle for continuous risk management, investigations and regulatory compliance.

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