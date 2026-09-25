FB pixel

Revolut launches face biometrics payments to new retail POS system

Pay with Smile service targets hospitality industry with 0% processing fees
| Chris Burt
Categories Biometrics News  |  Facial Recognition  |  Financial Services
Revolut launches face biometrics payments to new retail POS system
 

Revolut is introducing face biometrics for retail payment authentication for UK hospitality businesses, and offering the service to merchants with 0 percent processing fees.

The new Pay with Smile service provides in-store checkout with facial recognition as a feature service of new hospitality-centric point-of-sale (POS) terminal Revolut Register.

An initial pilot has launched exclusively at Kiss the Hippo cafes across the UK.

The fintech and UK-licensed bank selected Fourthline to provide KYC checks during customer onboarding last year. Revolut has also historically used face biometrics from Onfido, which was acquired by Entrust in 2024.

Customers enroll their selfie biometrics with Revolut through its mobile app, so one of the above technology providers or a combination of them are involved at that stage.

Revolut says it gets a new revenue stream from its biometric checkouts, while merchants can offer a better payment experience to customers and reduce fees at the same time, according to the announcement. Merchants in the UK pay 875 pounds (roughly US$1,160) per month on average, and more in hospitality, for payments processing and infrastructure.

Consumers get a friction-free payment experience without using their phone, digital wallet or card. Pay with Smile also provides bank grade security with end-to-end encryption.

Smiling away friction from digital payments

More than half of people in Britain have experienced checkout friction in the form of payment delays and failures from dropped merchant internet signals, according to Revolut Business General Manager of Merchant Payments Alex Codina.

“To solve this, we’re deploying Revolut’s full technological ecosystem to reinvent the mechanics of the hospitality industry and give consumers the payments experience they deserve,” he says. “By combining high-performance processing with facial recognition technology, we’ll replace outdated, fragmented tills with a hyper-efficient checkout experience designed to solve consumer and merchant pain points.”

Revolut Register comes with a backup eSIM to maintain connectivity during network failures that would otherwise cause disruptions.

“In hospitality, a seamless checkout is no longer a luxury, it’s the bare minimum,” says Kiss the Hippo Managing Director Alex Damgaci in the company announcement. “Technology that takes the friction out of the payment process and offers payment flexibility gives operators the reliability they need to protect revenue and maintain guest satisfaction.

Kiss the Hippo has rolled out the pilot in three stores, ahead of a potential rollout across all 12 locations later this year, yahoo finance reports.

The team of former Revolut employees behind palm biometric payments startup Five ID , which targets restaurants as well as shops and gyms, raised $6 million to accelerate their system’s rollout earlier this year.

There are also similarly-named biometric retail payment systems in China and Russia, and business offering similar technologies in other countries including Brazil and the U.S.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

NIST age estimation results show why the best algorithm depends on the use case

NIST’s latest Face Analysis Technology Evaluation (FATE) age-estimation round adds four algorithms to the ongoing benchmark: new submissions from three…

 

ICAO commits to progress in digitizing traveler identification systems

Digital identity tends to gain traction in use cases that solve real-world problems. Travel is a process filled with pain…

 

Moldova plans national facial image database for police searches, European data exchange

Moldova’s Ministry of Internal Affairs is proposing a national facial image registry to help law enforcement identify suspects, investigate crimes,…

 

Interpol builds huge database and IDs 126 terrorist suspects from face biometrics

Specialized law enforcement officers from 11 countries gathered in Tunis, Tunisia in June to capture and analyze face biometrics from…

 

Africa’s digital ID push runs into mobile internet usage gap

Africa’s expanding digital identity and public service infrastructure faces a problem that network deployment alone cannot solve: hundreds of millions…

 

EU sets digital ID rules for cross-border health data exchange

The European Commission has approved a new legal framework which spells out an interoperable cross-border ID and authentication mechanism for…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Market Intelligence

Biometric Update Podcast

Featured Company

Learn More

Most Read This Week

White Papers

Latest Webinars

Biometrics Industry Events