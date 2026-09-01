ROC completes acquisition of ZTC, integrates advanced forensic capabilities

U.S. biometrics and computer vision provider ROC has completed its acquisition of Zuccaro Technical Consulting LLC (ZTC), which now operates as a wholly owned subsidiary of ROC.

In an announcement, ROC CEO B. Scott Swann says “completing the acquisition of ZTC marks an important step in ROC’s growth strategy by expanding ROC Evidence beyond digital evidence management into a more comprehensive end-to-end investigative intelligence solution.”

The key is ZTC’s digital forensics capabilities, which are integrated into ROC Evidence to expand the platform into a comprehensive investigative intelligence solution for forensic examiners, investigators and litigators. Combined capabilities help customers ingest, manage, analyze, and act on digital evidence within a unified workflow.

The idea is to connect teams across the investigative lifecycle to help ROC break down traditional investigative silos.

Swann says that, “together, our advanced analytics, forensic rigor, and subject matter expertise provide a unique capability in the market, further differentiating ROC Evidence and helping address an unmet need among national security and enterprise customers. This acquisition accelerates our product roadmap and advances our go-to-market strategy, bringing established federal customer relationships, specialized engineering talent, incremental revenue and meaningful cross-selling opportunities across ROC’s broader Vision AI portfolio.”

ZTC opens up bigger market, bigger contracts

The move aligns strategically with Colorado-based ROC’s long-term growth trajectory from components vendor to a provider of full service Vision AI for identity and security. Per the release, in addition to incremental revenue from ZTC’s existing government business, ROC “expects to pursue cross-selling opportunities to introduce ROC’s Vision AI platform within ZTC’s established customer base, and to introduce ZTC’s digital forensics technology across ROC’s own government and commercial channels.”

That broadens ROC’s addressable market and enables the firm to compete for larger contracts in its post-IPO era.

Article Topics

acquisitions | biometrics | ROC | Zuccaro Technical Consulting (ZTC)