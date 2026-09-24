Safaricom, Ethiopia discuss deeper role for telecoms in DPI expansion

Telecommunications firm Safaricom has stated its renewed commitment to expand collaboration with Ethiopia as the country looks to strengthen its digital public infrastructure (DPI) and drive the digital economy.

This was the subject of discussion when the CEO of the telecoms company for Ethiopia, Wim Vanhelleputte, met with the country’s Minister of Innovation and Technology, Dr. Belete Molla, according to Tech Africa News.

During their exchange, both sides explored new avenues for collaboration to support ongoing efforts by the Horn of Africa country to build DPI in line with its Digital Ethiopia 2030 strategy. This is a blueprint that was launched last year by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, with the main objective of accelerating the country’s digital transformation agenda. It is a step-up of the Digital Ethiopia 2025 strategy, which laid the template, notably with the putting in place of a foundational national digital ID system (Fayda), which is now being positioned as a key pillar of the country’s digital development.

Infrastructure, connectivity enhancement

In the course of their discussions, the Safaricom CEO expressed concerns about infrastructure and supply chain problems and the need to strengthen connectivity, which is an important factor in taking millions more Ethiopian citizens online. The move demonstrates the growing role of telecoms firms in supporting governments’ digital infrastructure project implementations.

Safaricom has operated in Ethiopia for five years and has at least 15 million active customers for voice and mobile data services. The firm is already involved in supporting Ethiopia’s digital ID enrollment efforts, alongside the country’s own state-owned Ethio Telecom which is equally playing a similar role in expanding identity coverage across the country.

Lately, Ethiopia has also expanded its ambitions beyond domestic DPI with the launch of Faydaverse, a state-owned company which seeks to support the building of DPI beyond the shores of the country.

That puts Ethiopia among countries seeking to export their DPI knowledge, alongside the likes of India, Pakistan, and Estonia.

Another important factor which is also shaping Ethiopia’s digital transformation is artificial intelligence. This is something the government in Addis Ababa has increasingly been factoring into its DPI ecosystem construction, as the country believes AI-powered systems can be extremely useful in facilitating access to public and private sector services. An analysis by Fana Media highlights the role of AI is supporting Ethiopia’s efforts to build a fully integrated digital state in which access to digital government services is made easy. In recognition of Ethiopia’s AI efforts, PM Ahmed was recently named African Union Champion for AI and Digital Health.

NIDP recognized for digital ID leadership

Ethiopia’s digital transformation has also seen the country record strides in digital government implementation, which have not gone without recognition. Recently, the Chief Executive Officer of the National ID Program (NIDP) and the newly created Faydaverse, Yodahe Zemichael, announced that the ID authority was recognized at this year’s Digital UNGA Awards in New York. The ID authority emerged runner-up in the digital government category, he wrote in a LinkedIn post.

Yodahe said it was recognition of Ethiopia’s growing digital public infrastructure impact underpinned by the Fayda, which is considered a trusted digital ID ecosystem designed as an enabler of trusted public services, private sector innovation, and greater inclusion.

He added that Fayda’s leadership has also been recognized at the 50-in-5 Awards organized by the Digital Public Goods Alliance (DPGA) in recognition of the leadership and commitment that NIDP has shown in Ethiopia’s digital public infrastructure growth.

Article Topics

Digital Ethiopia 2030 | digital public infrastructure | Ethiopia | identity infrastructure | telecom