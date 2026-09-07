Saudi Arabia adds national ID photo updates to Absher

Saudi Arabia’s Absher digital government app now allows citizens to update the photograph associated with their national ID card online.

The recently announced upgrade means that citizens do not need to apply for a new ID when they need to update the face photo on it. The image can now be updated online through an automated system linked to the national ID database.

According to authorities, the update fits squarely in the country’s ongoing efforts to digitize government services and make it easier for citizens to get served, thereby reducing bureaucratic friction, reports the Saudi Gazette.

The new service is part of a broader trend of expanding Absher’s capabilities beyond basic administrative services, toward a comprehensive digital identity ecosystem.

In the past months, Absher’s adoption has continued to grow as the platform consolidates its position as the central pillar of Saudi Arabia’s digital government infrastructure.

There were over 50 million digital transactions completed via the platform in July, with Absher Individuals service accounting for more than 47 million transactions, including over 37 million document viewings via the digital document wallet available to citizens, residents, and visitors.

In August, another update was announced to the Absher app where a similar service for residents was introduced, allowing them to update their Muqeem ID photo.

The latest feature reinforces Absher’s role as the identity layer for Saudi Arabia’s expanding digital public infrastructure ecosystem, supporting both public and private-sector services under Vision 2030. Its continued expansion has also been making enormous contributions to improve financial inclusion.

Digital transformation is a major component of the country’s Vision 2030 national development strategy.

Article Topics

Absher | digital government | identity management | national ID | Saudi Arabia