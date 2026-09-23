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Scrapped upgrade to NZ border biometric capabilities keeps racking up costs

Additional $20M added to bill for canceled project prompts structured review of projects
| Stephen Mayhew
Categories Biometrics News  |  Border and Port Security  |  Government Services
Scrapped upgrade to NZ border biometric capabilities keeps racking up costs
 

New Zealand’s now-axed Biometric Capability Upgrade (BCU) project cost more than $50 million (US$28.3 million) – and the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE) can’t promise costs of the biometric border boondoggle won’t keep rising.

Earlier estimates had pegged the costs closer to $30 million (US$17 million).

A report from RNZ quotes MBIE chief executive Nic Blakely, who confirmed the $50 million figure, and told parliament, “as chief executive, I take responsibility for the failures and I’m taking accountability by making the changes needed to strengthen the organization. And I know that I will be judged on the results.”

Last month, Blakely was found in contempt of parliament for deliberately misleading MPs about the biometrics project.

MBIE head tells parliament he’ll climb mountain to regain trust

Now, the head of MBIE has pledged to “set up a structured programme of assurance work” to review technology initiatives and the governance, systems and processes supporting their delivery.

It complements a “rapid stocktake,” which found that MBIE has what’s necessary in place to manage major technology investments in New Zealand – but could improve in certain areas.

In a release, MBIE Deputy Secretary Corporate and Digital Shared Services Paul Stocks says that the organization will “strengthen central oversight, improve technology investment capability and reporting, and clarify accountability across our technology portfolio.”

“We will report publicly at least quarterly, with more detail on technology investments costing over $5 million across their lifetime. This will show how our largest technology investments are progressing and how public money is being managed.”

RNZ investigations into the BCU project show MBIE ignoring red flags and pushing ahead despite escalating costs, while “occasionally misrepresenting the true status of the project.”

Blakey, for his part, told parliament he knows “we have a mountain to climb to rebuild the trust and confidence of this committee.”

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