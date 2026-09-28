Second US federal biometrics contract win of 2026 for ROC could top $64M

The U.S. Department of Justice is upgrading its digital evidence capabilities for federal criminal investigations with facial recognition and other video analytics from ROC.

The DOJ selected ROC Evidence to use with its Digital Evidence Review Platform (DERP). Under the contract, ROC is responsible for developing and supporting DERP in ingesting e-discovery data, such as from cellphones and social media accounts, and then reviewing and analyzing it.

The contract could run for up to eight years and bring in $64.3 million for ROC. The one-year base guarantee is worth $7 million, and is followed by seven one-year options.

“This award signals trust and validation for our product, demonstrates our ability to execute on long-term federal programs, and leaves ROC well-positioned to capture additional government opportunities with durable, high-margin revenue,” says ROC CEO B. Scott Swan.

Gaining federal government traction

The CEO refers to ROC’s recent federal ABIS contract win with a major national security program, worth up to $5.1 million over 5 years, as “a strategic beachhead.” This follow-up win builds momentum in the same direction of providing American agencies with American-made biometrics and digital evidence technology for real-world workflows at scale.

ROC boosted its digital forensics technology portfolio with the completion just weeks ago of its acquisition of ZTC. The company said at the time that it would pursue cross-selling opportunities with ZTC’s existing customer base, which includes significant government business.

DHS also granted DT&E Designation to ROC Watch in July, which gives customers deploying the facial recognition security system federal liability protection in the event of a terrorist attack and further strengthens ROC’s position.

ROC stock jumped by a quarter on the Nasdaq from its Friday close to Monday trading, reaching $4.30 around mid-day. The company made its IPO in February with stock priced at $6 each.

Article Topics

biometrics | Department of Justice | forensics | procurement | ROC | U.S. Government | video analytics