FB pixel

Semlex to face criminal trial in Belgium over Congo passport scandal

| Lu-Hai Liang
Categories Biometrics News  |  ID for All  |  Trade Notes
Semlex to face criminal trial in Belgium over Congo passport scandal
 

Semlex, the Belgian company that produced biometric passports for the Democratic Republic of Congo, will stand trial in Brussels. Fourteen defendants in the Semlex case have been referred to the criminal court to face charges of bribery, money laundering and tax fraud.

“We paid $185 for our passports, before learning from the press that some of that money had allegedly been used to bribe members of the political elite,” said Fred Bauma, a DRC citizen acting as a civil claimant. “We have a right to know where our money went. This trial will finally shed light on the matter.”

The case centers on allegations that for each passport sold at US$185, about $60 was siphoned to a Dubai-registered firm called LRPS, which is allegedly linked to a “close associate” of former DRC President Joseph Kabila. Investigators claim nearly $60 million was diverted.

Civil parties include 51 Congolese citizens and international rights groups such as FIDH, Transparency International and LDH. They argue the scheme has financially deprived the Congolese people and hope the trial delivers accountability after nine years of investigation.

Authorities traced bank transfers, reviewed emails and conducted inquiries in Congo and the UAE in what is one of Belgium’s most thorough corruption probes. It is the first time a Belgian company has been sent to trial at home for alleged foreign bribery, setting a precedent for corporate accountability abroad.

Semlex produced DRC biometric passports between 2015 and 2025. The price of biometric passports in Congo soared under Semlex to $185, a price Reuters says was among the most expensive. It was reduced to $99 in 2019.

Opposition politicians called for an investigation into “the scandal of the passports” in August 2024, following the Reuters report, which alleged that money paid by citizens for new passports was sent overseas. Semlex struck the passport deal with former President Joseph Kabila and close associates in 2014–2015, according to Reuters. During talks reportedly held in Dubai and Kinshasa, the price per passport jumped from about $21.50 to $185.

German biometrics firm Dermalog was awarded a $48 million contract in 2022 to produce new passports with an RFID chip storing biometric data and other security features. The price of an ordinary biometric passport dropped to $75.

Semlex has faced scrutiny of its political networks across Africa. Investigative journalists explored the Belgian firm’s dealings in Cote d’Ivoire, Kenya, Madagascar and the DRC. In September 2020, the Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP) said it was sifting through 160,000 leaked internal documents and launched the first in a series of reports dubbed “Biometric Bribery: Inside Semlex’s Global Playbook.”

The International Federation for Human Rights (FIDH), the League for Human Rights (Belgium – Ligue des droits humains) and UNIS (Pan-African Anti-Corruption Network) filed a civil party petition against Semlex in Belgium on 8 May 2020. Investigations had been conducted since 2017. Fifty-one Congolese victims also filed as civil parties as part of the “Congo is not for sale” campaign.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

US House intelligence report urges CBP to use land border biometrics to ‘build profiles’

Twenty-five years after the 9/11 Commission called for a biometric system capable of tracking foreign nationals entering and leaving the…

 

Verifiable LEI model answers who sent an AI agent, what it can do, and for how long

An article from Alexandre Kech, CEO of the Global Legal Entity Identifier Foundation (GLEIF), explores how a trust layer of…

 

ROC completes acquisition of ZTC, integrates advanced forensic capabilities

U.S. biometrics and computer vision provider ROC has completed its acquisition of Zuccaro Technical Consulting LLC (ZTC), which now operates…

 

Northern Territory brings Australia closer to nationwide mDL rollout

Australia’s mobile driver’s license (mDL) map continues to fill in, with the Northern Territory being the latest jurisdiction to commit…

 

White House makes Login.gov mandate final with two-year governmentwide rollout

The White House has finalized its plan to make Login.gov the universal sign-on for most public-facing federal services, converting a…

 

‘Policy intention is becoming much clearer’ on digital ID for UK alcohol sales

Is this it? Could it actually be happening? Is the UK government actually now preparing to sign the amendment to…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Market Intelligence

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometric Update Podcast

Most Read This Week

White Papers

Latest Webinars

Biometrics Industry Events