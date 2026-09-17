Seon adds new fraud signals to find links between suspicious accounts

Seon has expanded the information its fraud platform uses to find connections between linked accounts. It adds checks on addresses, mobile carrier records, and activity during online sessions.

The company says its total has grown from 900-plus to more than 1,100 risk signals, with growing coverage of digital footprints and devices.

Fraud teams can compare those signals across accounts to identify shared infrastructure and inconsistencies in a customer’s history.

Seon says the added data will help expose coordinated fraud and identities created with AI.

The company’s digital footprint checks look for an email address or phone number across additional services, including job sites, dating platforms, and AI developer tools.

Carrier data adds the timing of SIM swaps and moves between mobile networks.

Seon’s Address Intelligence standardizes addresses across more than 240 countries. It assigns identifiers to an address and its building to allow analysts to find accounts tied to the same location.

Additional device signals flag possible automation, compromised devices, and discrepancies between a device’s network location and the location suggested by its IP address.

Seon already uses network analysis to map connections between accounts. The additional signals give analysts more information to examine within the same process.

The company says its session monitoring can flag activity during registration, login, account recovery, and payment. The signals include possible automation, remote access, off-screen activity, and an active phone call.

According to the documentation, an SDK collects information about how a session unfolds, and not the contents of form fields.

Seon combines document verification and biometric liveness checks with fraud signals. The current expansion adds information about activity around those checks and later account use.

In an investigation, Seon fraud consultant Marco Crispin describes accounts operated through real Android phones.

The devices had distinct IP addresses and appeared credible when examined individually. But they reported the same screen brightness setting, an unsecured keyguard, and a shared Wi-Fi network name.

Crispin found the same fixed brightness setting. This shows how a repeated detail across accounts exposes common infrastructure the individual device checks miss.

Address Intelligence is a paid add-on, with property and postal details available only for U.S. addresses. Carrier checks are also sold separately and vary by country.

The importance of this expansion will depend on whether the context helps teams find connected fraud.

Article Topics

address verification | AI fraud | digital identity | financial services | fraud prevention | SEON