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ShareID secures high-level certification across PAD and IAD standards

CLR evaluation covers ISO/IEC 30107-3, ISO/IEC 19989-3 and CEN/TS 18099 for presentation and injection attack resistance
| Lu-Hai Liang
Categories Biometrics News  |  Liveness Detection  |  Trade Notes
ShareID secures high-level certification across PAD and IAD standards
 

ShareID has obtained high-level compliance certification for all three major liveness detection standards covering presentation attack detection (PAD) and injection attack detection (IAD).

Issued by CLR Cert, the certification follows evaluation by CLR Labs, a COFRAC-accredited and ANSSI-approved center under France’s PVID scheme.

ShareID’s onboarding service was tested against ISO/IEC 30107-3, which defines PAD evaluation methods, and ISO/IEC 19989-3, which sets biometric security criteria under Common Criteria, along with CEN/TS 18099, the European specification for IAD with emphasis on stream injection and deepfake threats.

By meeting the High evaluation level across these standards, ShareID demonstrates resilience against both physical presentation attacks and digital injection methods. CLR Labs, which contributed to the drafting of CEN/TS 18099, provided independent evaluation.

“With deepfakes and injection tools now widely available, biometric fraud is no longer limited to presenting a photo or a mask in front of a camera: an attacker can now seek to bypass the sensor entirely and inject a fabricated data stream directly into the process,” says Sawsen Rezig, CTO and cofounder of ShareID.

“We therefore chose to have our technology evaluated on both of these attack vectors, physical and digital, at the ‘High’ level. For our customers, the key is being able to rely on security that has been measured and evaluated by an independent third party, rather than solely on a technology provider’s promises.”

The certification offers third-party assurance that its anti-fraud controls meet recognized benchmarks. It also provides a foundation for organizations preparing ETSI TS 119 461 documentation under the eIDAS Regulation. Biometric liveness detection is increasingly central to digital identity assurance as fraud techniques evolve.

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