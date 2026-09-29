Shufti pushes KYC beyond onboarding as coordinated identity fraud scales

Organized fraud rings are increasingly reusing the same identity documents, devices and infrastructure across multiple attempts to bypass KYC controls, according to Shufti’s Identity Fraud Report 2026.

The strongest signal of coordinated activity was document reuse, linked to 65.68 percent of matches between separate fraudulent attempts. Shared IP addresses accounted for 17.67 percent and shared devices for 16.64 percent.

Crypto platforms recorded the highest share of fraudulent remote-onboarding attempts at 22.49 percent, followed by fintech at 18.36 percent and forex at 17.18 percent.

The report says deepfakes and AI-generated identity fraud are increasingly being used as part of coordinated, repeatable attacks rather than isolated attempts. Organized crime networks now recycle forged documents, synthetic identities and shared devices to bypass KYC checks and operate across jurisdictions. Deepfake document fraud accounted for 80.10 percent of AI-enabled attacks, ahead of synthetic identities at 12.31 percent, injected videos at 4.01 percent and face swaps at 3.58 percent.

Banking recorded a lower fraud rate at 4.24 percent, with replay and screenshot attacks the most common vectors. Across sectors, Shufti argues that coordinated fraud requires multi-layered verification, identity network intelligence, behavioral signals and continuous risk-based monitoring.

The findings come as the company expands beyond onboarding checks. It recently launched bank-account verification, transaction monitoring and an AMLR compliance platform, extending identity and risk controls further through the customer lifecycle.

Bank account checks extend identity into payments

Its new Bank Account Verification capability is designed to confirm whether a bank account exists, is active, and belongs to the individual or business claiming it before funds move.

The service integrates account checks directly into identity verification. With a single API, it matches verified identities against bank records and saves each check to an auditable case file, according to the company.

Coverage spans more than 70 countries, with the information returned varying by market. In some markets, banks return the full account holder name; in others, only a match status is provided. Shufti also applies biometric re‑authentication when customers edit payout or withdrawal details, helping detect account takeover attempts. The new capability is available globally.

Transaction monitoring carries identity beyond onboarding

Transaction Trust Monitoring (TTM) extends that approach into ongoing activity, combining fraud detection and anti‑money laundering monitoring in one workflow.

TTM scores each transaction against the identity verified at onboarding, then routes alerts through role‑based investigations and produces regulator‑ready reports. It integrates with existing KYC and case management systems rather than replacing them.

The system unifies identity and transaction monitoring on Shufti’s in‑house stack, ensuring each customer carries one risk score and one audit trail. TTM is available now to banks, fintechs, payment providers, remittance firms, MSBs, virtual asset service providers and iGaming operators, with coverage across 240 countries and territories.

AMLR pushes compliance across the customer lifecycle

Shufti is also positioning its Full Compliance Lifecycle platform for the EU Anti-Money Laundering Regulation, which largely applies from July 10, 2027 and introduces a single AML/CFT rulebook across the bloc. The regulation requires obliged entities to identify and verify customers and beneficial owners, keep records current and apply ongoing risk-based monitoring.

The platform brings onboarding, KYC and KYB, AML screening, transaction monitoring, ongoing due diligence and case management into a single audit trail. It is also preparing for the regulation’s tighter identity-proofing requirements, including use of notified eIDs and EU Digital Identity Wallets in customer due diligence.

Article Topics

AML | digital identity | financial services | fraud prevention | identity verification | KYC | Shufti