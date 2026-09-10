Singapore expands Singpass passkeys to Android users

Singapore’s digital identity system Singpass has added passkey login to Android devices, the Government Technology Agency (GovTech) announced Wednesday.

Android users will receive phased notifications via the Singpass app prompting them to create a passkey, provided they update to the latest version. The rollout follows a beta launch for iPhone users on June 30, with about 800,000 passkeys registered as of September 9.

Passkeys replace passwords and one-time passcodes with device-bound cryptographic credentials that cannot be intercepted on phishing sites because no reusable login credentials are transmitted.

The feature is optional and complements existing login methods such as QR codes, SMS OTPs and face verification. Desktop support is planned by end‑2026. GovTech said passkeys comply with open standards from the FIDO Alliance whose members include Microsoft, Google and Apple. Many global services already support FIDO passkeys.

Singpass currently serves 5.5 million users and integrates with more than 1,400 government and private‑sector services. These include HealthHub, the Inland Revenue Authority of Singapore, CPF Board, DBS Bank and Singtel.

The launch comes amid continued phishing threats, reports Channel News Asia. Police figures show phishing was Singapore’s second most common scam in 2025, with victims losing S$39.9 million (US$31.6 million). Cases fell to 3,104 in the first half of 2026, down from 3,772 a year earlier, with losses dropping from S$30 million (US$23.7 million) to S$9.6 million (US$7.6 million).

GovTech said it will work with agencies such as the Infocomm Media Development Authority and People’s Association to raise awareness and support users adopting passkeys.

Five billion passkeys in use globally, FIDO says

The expansion comes as passkeys move into the mainstream. According to the FIDO Alliance‘s State of Passkeys 2026 report, more than five billion passkeys are now in use globally, with Singapore among the world’s strongest adopters.

The report, which was released ahead of the Authenticate APAC conference in Singapore, showed strong adoption in the country with 80 percent of consumers aware of passkeys, 65 percent having enabled them, and nearly two in five using them regularly.

On the enterprise side, 65 percent of organizations are deploying passkeys, while 30 percent have already achieved fully passwordless sign‑ins.

The report highlighted measurable benefits for companies that include fewer password resets and faster logins. It also improved employee satisfaction and reduced phishing incidents. Yet most firms still rely on passwords for daily sign‑ins, leaving exposure to attacks.

Despite Singapore’s relatively strong security environment, as only 14 percent of consumers reported account compromise in the past year, compared with a global average of 33 percent, passwords continue to cause friction and abandonment of online transactions.

Globally, more than 200 organizations have taken the FIDO Passkey Pledge, with the industry showing commitment to adoption. The Alliance believes Singapore’s digital maturity positions it well to accelerate the transition to phishing‑resistant authentication.

Article Topics

biometrics | FIDO Alliance | passkeys | passwordless authentication | Singapore | Singpass