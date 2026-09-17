SITA launches walk-through biometric border processing system

SITA has launched a new border processing system designed to eliminate physical stops at airport immigration checkpoints.

SITA Border Flow Lane shifts border control toward a pre-clearance model, verifying passenger identities using traveler data and opt-in biometrics while they move through the terminal. It verifies passenger identities using traveler data and opt-in biometrics while individuals walk through the terminal.

Biometric Update had a preview of the technology in November last year, visiting SITA’s Experience Centre in Singapore. During the visit SITA showed a vision of biometrics and air travel with a gate where passengers “just walk through.” That vision has now become a commercial product, with SITA seeking government partners to pilot it in operational environments.

During the preview, Biometric Update saw a screen behind the gate demonstrate what officials would see. Passengers would need to register on their phones before walking through the gate. On the screen details on each passenger flash up as they approach the gate, showing their nationality, name and other details. Algorithms could automatically flag issues, as face biometrics are scanned.

SITA Border Flow Lane is designed to replace traditional stop-and-check passport controls at gates, kiosks and officer stations with continuous, in-motion identity verification. According to the company’s data, the process operates up to eight times faster than standard eGates. The technology seeks to increase processing capacity in existing airport facilities without requiring physical expansion.

It’s a key argument SITA makes, using existing space more efficiently as airport expansions cost significant time and budget. Toronto Pearson, for example, is piloting four facial verification e-gates with Air Canada, one domestic and three for U.S.-bound travelers, using Dormakaba hardware and middleware from SITA and Airsphere. The airport expects annual traffic to grow from about 47 million passengers to 65 million by the early 2030s.

Airport officials see digital identity solutions as a way to scale throughput within Pearson’s existing footprint while accelerating boarding times. Pearson is working with Air Canada, SITA and federal agencies to build a privacy-compliant foundation, with eventual expansion of biometric verification across check-in, lounges and all major airport touchpoints.

Meanwhile, the new operational model using the SITA Border Flow Lane has border agencies clearing more than 75 percent of passengers prior to flight departure. This would allow immigration officers to reallocate resources toward non-routine cases and keep full authority to stop any traveler during transit. “The aviation industry cannot build its way out of every capacity challenge,” said Pedro Alves, SVP of borders at SITA.

“Traveler demand changes constantly, but airport infrastructure doesn’t. The opportunity is to make better decisions before travelers arrive, helping trusted travelers keep moving while creating more capacity from the infrastructure already in place. Stopping becomes the exception, not the rule.”

The platform relies on voluntary traveler enrollment using authorized biometric data, with border agencies retaining direct oversight of all clearance decisions and identity verifications.

Dubai has its own walk-through complete with red carpet

Dubai International Airport’s (DXB) “Red Carpet” biometric border system processed 745,188 passengers during the first eight months of 2026, reports Gulf News. GDRFA says all users completed the process without stopping.

The walk-through AI corridor relies on real-time face biometrics to verify up to 10 travelers simultaneously. The technology cuts average border processing times by 60 percent, dropping from 12.5 seconds to 3.4 seconds. This helps to manage DXB’s broader passenger volume of 25.8 million travelers over the same eight-month period. Paravision provides face biometrics in a partnership with emaratech to deliver the “Red Carpet Smart Corridor.”

Alongside the Red Carpet system, DXB’s contactless smart gates cleared over 9.3 million passengers, while its dedicated children’s passport platform served more than 212,000 young travelers. Similarly, Dubai’s General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) has launched “Click and Travel,” a mobile immigration service that allows passport control officers to clear passengers in 12 to 15 seconds using handheld devices.

The mobile service brings border control directly to travelers anywhere in the terminal. Equipped with face biometrics recognition, fingerprint verification and e-passport readers, officers can perform instant identity checks and complete clearance on the spot.

Designed to ease peak-time congestion, the service prioritizes families, children and People of Determination. Following a successful pilot that processed over 31,000 travelers, Click and Travel is available to all departing passengers, as well as arriving UAE citizens and residents, with plans for further expansion, reports Khaleej Times.

Article Topics

airport biometrics | biometric corridor | biometric verification | border security | Emaratech | face biometrics | Paravision | SITA