Socure brings Aeropay into RiskOS to connect identity verification with bank payments

Socure is extending its RiskOS platform further into payments through an integration with Aeropay that combines identity verification, bank account connection and transaction risk decisioning in a single flow.

The companies say consumers can verify their identity and connect a bank account using only a phone number and two clicks. One joint customer has already achieved a more than 50 percent straight-through account funding rate using the combined solution.

The integration brings Aeropay’s bank account verification and transaction risk capabilities into RiskOS, connecting the decision about who a customer is with subsequent decisions around their bank account and payment.

From phone number to payment

Consider a consumer opening and funding an online gaming account.

The consumer starts by providing a phone number. Socure uses its identity verification capabilities to verify the customer’s identity. Aeropay’s Aerosync technology then uses that verified identity to prefill and confirm the linked bank account, without requiring the consumer to enter account details or additional personal information.

Aeropay’s AI risk models screen the transaction before settlement, after which the consumer can move directly into payment facilitation. For lending applications, the connection can instead support cash-flow underwriting using aggregated bank transaction data.

Socure and Aeropay describe it as the first integration to use a verified identity signal to prefill and confirm a consumer’s bank connection natively within a single risk decisioning platform.

The approach also reverses a common relationship between identity and bank data. Rather than using bank information as another signal to establish identity, the verified identity becomes the starting point for establishing the bank connection.

Who is Aeropay?

Aeropay provides pay-by-bank infrastructure through its Aerosync bank connectivity technology and payment and transaction-risk capabilities.

The company processes more than $1 billion in annual bank-to-bank payment volume, including across gaming, cannabis and other markets where access to traditional card networks can be limited.

Aerosync provides connectivity to more than 12,000 financial institutions, covering 99 percent of U.S. bank accounts. Aeropay says first-time users can connect a bank account in about 15 seconds, while its network-driven risk intelligence can approve 20 percent more gaming transactions and has helped some clients reduce fraud by up to 400 percent.

These markets also overlap with Socure’s customer base. Socure serves major U.S. sportsbook and prediction market operators, including DraftKings, as well as crypto platforms including Coinbase and Circle.

Closing the gap between identity and payment risk

The significance of the integration goes beyond adding bank connectivity to RiskOS.

Organizations have traditionally had to stitch together identity verification, bank connectivity and payment risk technologies from different providers. Those handoffs can introduce consumer friction and opportunities for fraud.

Socure and Aeropay say their integration is designed to close that gap. Aerosync handles bank verification using Socure’s identity signals, while Aeropay’s AI risk models use a decade of intelligence to screen transactions before settlement.

The combined approach is designed to address losses associated with ACH returns, account takeover, first-party fraud and stolen bank credentials.

In practical terms, it connects three related decisions:

Is this the right person? Is this the right bank relationship? Should this transaction proceed?

“Every customer that I talk to about onboarding and ongoing authentication is struggling with the same challenge: how do they increase conversion rates while decreasing friction and simultaneously reducing fraud exposure,” Socure Founder and CEO Johnny Ayers said.

Aeropay Founder and CEO Dan Muller says identity and payment risk cannot be treated as separate decisions, arguing that the integration gives businesses a more complete understanding of both the person and payment behind a transaction.

The companies point to one joint customer achieving a 50%+ straight-through account funding rate as an early validation of the approach.

RiskOS expands across the consumer lifecycle

For Socure, Aeropay represents another step in expanding RiskOS beyond identity verification at onboarding.

The platform’s capabilities increasingly span the consumer lifecycle — from establishing identity during onboarding and authenticating returning customers to evaluating transactions and investigating suspicious activity.

Socure’s recent acquisition of Fravity expanded the latter part of that lifecycle by adding agentic AI capabilities designed to automate fraud, risk and compliance investigation workflows. Aeropay now extends RiskOS into bank connectivity and payment transaction risk.

The strategy also expands the potential application of RiskOS across industries. Socure describes its broader ambition as making identity and risk infrastructure the default trust layer for every vertical that handles identity and money.

Article Topics

Aeropay | banking | digital identity | fraud prevention | identity verification | onboarding | Socure