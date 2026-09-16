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Socure brings real-time identity intelligence to NextgenID’s in-person ID proofing

Partnership expands pipeline for supervised IAL3 identity proofing across U.S.
| Chris Burt
Categories Biometrics News  |  Civil / National ID  |  Government Services
Socure brings real-time identity intelligence to NextgenID’s in-person ID proofing
 

A strategic partnership struck between Socure and NextgenID to combine AI-powered digital identity intelligence with the highest possible biometric identity assurance.

Socure’s real-time identity resolution and fraud intelligence integrates with NextgenID’s Identity Assurance Level 3-certified identity proofing and credentialing.

IAL3 is defined as the highest tier of identity assurance in NIST SP 800-63-4. It is satisfied by supervised biometrics capture on tamper-resistant hardware, which NextgenID provides through its PresenceID Network. The network provides remote agents to supervise remote identity proofing across the U.S.

The physical presence and other requirement for IAL3 give NextgenID a significant moat, as the only identity proofing and credentialing platform in America certified to that level by Kantara.

The partnership allows federal entities to build a complete applicant flow from digital verification to IAL3 enrollment at a PresenceID location or Post Office, with the session protected by fraud signal detection and analysis from the start. Regulated enterprises can meet their requirements without building a whole in-person layer in-house.

Socure President and CCO Matt Thompson says his company has already solved for the first mile of digital identity assurance.

“This partnership solves the last mile,” he adds. “NextgenID gives us a certified, in-person path to the highest level of assurance for the organizations whose mandates require physical presence, and for the people our digital experience can’t carry all the way through so nobody gets stuck or turned away.”

Thompson points out that to be effective, trust infrastructure must work for every identity.

NextgenID President and CEO Mohab Murrar notes that “Socure verifies IAL2 identity at internet scale,” and that the long-standing gap between its market and NextgenID’s “is where synthetic identity fraud lives and where remote workforce onboarding breaks.”

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