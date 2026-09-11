Sri Lanka GovTech sandbox puts DPI into practice

Sri Lanka’s Ministry of Digital Economy has hosted a GovTech Sandbox Build Day to accelerate development of citizen services on the country’s growing digital public infrastructure (DPI).

The event brought together 77 participants from 23 public-sector institutions and 11 private-sector organizations, who built prototype applications using core DPI components including the Sri Lanka Unique Digital Identity (SL-UDI) eKYC platform and the National Data Exchange (NDX).

The winning application, e-Birth, showcased a presence-less birth registration service built on Sri Lanka’s digital public infrastructure. Other teams developed prototypes for passport issuance, scholarship matching, public employee credential verification, welfare claims, fertilizer subsidies, school placement, parking payments and pension services. Developers also tested cross-agency API integration, synthetic data, AI-assisted coding and secure sandbox environments designed to speed government service delivery.

Officials including Dr. Hans Wijayasuriya and Dr. Sanjiva Weerawarana said the event demonstrated how interoperable digital identity, data exchange and sector-specific APIs can accelerate the delivery of citizen services as Sri Lanka expands its DPI ecosystem.

Article Topics

digital public infrastructure | SL-UDI (Sri Lanka Unique Digital Identity) | Sri Lanka | Sri Lanka National Data Exchange (NDX)