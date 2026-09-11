FB pixel

Sri Lanka GovTech sandbox puts DPI into practice

Winning e-Birth prototype showcases presence-less birth registration on Sri Lanka's digital ID infrastructure
| Duruthu Edirimuni Chandrasekera
Categories Biometric R&D  |  Biometrics News  |  ID for All
Sri Lanka GovTech sandbox puts DPI into practice
 

Sri Lanka’s Ministry of Digital Economy has hosted a GovTech Sandbox Build Day to accelerate development of citizen services on the country’s growing digital public infrastructure (DPI).

The event brought together 77 participants from 23 public-sector institutions and 11 private-sector organizations, who built prototype applications using core DPI components including the Sri Lanka Unique Digital Identity (SL-UDI) eKYC platform and the National Data Exchange (NDX).

The winning application, e-Birth, showcased a presence-less birth registration service built on Sri Lanka’s digital public infrastructure. Other teams developed prototypes for passport issuance, scholarship matching, public employee credential verification, welfare claims, fertilizer subsidies, school placement, parking payments and pension services. Developers also tested cross-agency API integration, synthetic data, AI-assisted coding and secure sandbox environments designed to speed government service delivery.

Officials including Dr. Hans Wijayasuriya and Dr. Sanjiva Weerawarana said the event demonstrated how interoperable digital identity, data exchange and sector-specific APIs can accelerate the delivery of citizen services as Sri Lanka expands its DPI ecosystem.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

Digital ID for alcohol sales is coming to the UK: hear what it means for the identity sector

For about two years now, leaders in the UK have been promising that, soon, people will be able to use…

 

Ant International, Visa, Mastercard work to make agentic protocols interoperable 

Ant International, Mastercard and Visa are collaborating on a Know-Your-Agent (KYA) interoperability framework, which a release says is “designed to…

 

Unico acquires biometrics provider Valida, gaining entry into Argentina market

Unico has announced it signed a definitive agreement to acquire Valida, “an Argentine biometric identity verification platform with an established…

 

KPMG investment in Reality Defender backs hiring spree to fight deepfakes

U.S.-based KPMG LLP has taken a minority stake in deepfake detection developer Reality Defender and plans to integrate its fraud-protecting…

 

Australia expands eSafety powers, doubles penalties in platform accountability push

Australia’s parliament has formally passed the Online Safety Amendment (Strengthening Enforcement for the Social Media Minimum Age) Bill 2026, granting…

 

Accredited testing lab options grow as IAD providers seek edge in burgeoning market

Biometrics providers have responded to the surge of fraud attacks bypassing liveness checks altogether with a flood of injection attack…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Market Intelligence

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometric Update Podcast

Most Read This Week

White Papers

Latest Webinars

Biometrics Industry Events