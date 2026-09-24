Steam locks out Australian gamers with credit card-only age inference

Video gaming platform Steam introduced mandatory age inference based on credit card checks for its users in Australia in response to requirements under the Age-Restricted Material Codes for app distribution services, which took effect September 9.

Under ISO/IEC 27566-1, using verified information such as possession of a credit card to derive whether someone is likely above an age threshold is categorized as age inference, rather than direct age verification.

Steam says the age checks apply to users seeking access to games rated R18+ or accessing community hubs for them. The move has prevented some adult users without eligible credit cards from accessing age-restricted games, prompting complaints about the lack of alternative methods. Quest Daily first reported earlier this month that the eSafety Commissioner’s Office was engaging with Steam parent company Valve over its implementation.

The move has led to a familiar pattern of those who opposed age assurance all along claiming it is evidence that online age checks don’t and can’t work, while the eSafety Commissioner’s Office notes that the implementation of a single method with no alternative or fallback likely fails to meet the regulatory requirement of “fairness.”

“eSafety considers service providers should offer a choice of a range of age assurance methods, giving end-users flexibility and agency in choosing methods that best suit their circumstances,” an eSafety spokesperson told Quest Daily. The regulator said it is engaging with Valve about implementation of the App Store Code.

The regulator pointed to Microsoft as an example of a platform offering several methods, including email-based verification, facial age estimation, official document scans and credit cards.

“Other major online gaming app stores appear to have successfully managed to introduce a broad suite of age assurance options, mostly avoiding the issues being highlighted by Steam customers,” an eSafety representative told nine.com.au.

Steam users have complained about “malicious compliance,” and Australian tech expert Trevor Long suggested the company is “trolling” the regulator. Long also says fearmongering around digital ID is undermining acceptance of the most effective age verification method.

The Age-Restricted Material Codes were written in collaboration with dozens of online platforms, but Valve declined to participate.

Credit card ownership has been steadily declining in Australia, in particular due to the choice of younger adults to use payment methods like mobile wallets instead. Data from RFI Global shows just 26 percent of Australians aged 18 to 24 and 42 percent of those aged 25 to 34 own a credit card.

Nine reports that the move has locked “millions of adult gamers who do not have” a credit card, though its analysis of the numbers involved calls that figure into question.

Some observers are arguing that Steam’s position is “privacy-minded.” Some debit cards apparently work as well, through Mastercard’s automatic age verification check launched in June, but Steam’s policy page specifically asks for credit card data.

Steam’s decision to use its internal payment processing system as the only age assurance route checks allows the company to avoid paying a third party for facial age estimation, ID document-based age verification or any of the other methods used by competing platforms in Australia. But it also sends the signal to these younger Australians that their business is not that valuable to the platform.

Article Topics

age inference | Australia age verification | eSafety Commissioner | gaming | Steam | Valve