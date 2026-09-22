Synthetic IDs, ghost broking push insurers beyond one-time identity checks

Synthetic identities now account for about half of identity fraud recorded in National SIRA, according to Synectics Solutions, as insurers confront growing reuse of stolen and fabricated identities across products and sectors. Its new Signals report shows repeat offenders exploiting gaps in monitoring across financial services.

Operated by Synectics since 1992, National SIRA is the UK’s largest cross-sector consortium of confirmed, suspected, victim and clear risk intelligence. Synectics CEO Richard Wood said the report “examines and interprets those critical fraud patterns impacting financial services organisations.”

Insurance fraud is becoming an identity-lifecycle problem. Criminals are not simply presenting a fake identity once; they are recycling compromised and synthetic identities across products, companies and sectors.

That pattern is particularly visible in ghost broking, where criminals use stolen or fabricated identities to arrange fraudulent insurance policies. Victims whose identities were used in ghost-brokered policies rose 93 percent in 2025, while two-thirds of compromised identities linked to ghost broking were subsequently reused across the financial ecosystem. The Association of British Insurers and the Insurance Fraud Enforcement Department have campaigned to raise awareness of the problem.

The report found 22 percent of fraudsters flagged by one firm had already been identified elsewhere. Motor finance fraud often carried linked intelligence from insurance. Investigations finished up to 75 percent faster when cross‑sector data was used.

One case study tracked an offender across 13 months, 10 organizations and eight product types, with activity escalating toward higher-payout products such as business banking and loans. More than half of the activity involved business banking and motor insurance, with impersonation and synthetic identities the main methods.

National SIRA now holds 350,000 synthetic ID signals, up 50 percent in two years. One in three synthetics is tied to repeat offending. Some products saw growth of 152 percent in a single year. Synectics says AI tools and siloed onboarding checks have lowered barriers to creating and reusing synthetics.

Fraudsters are also failing on purpose, deliberately triggering fallback verification routes that rely on documents. AI‑generated papers then pass these checks. Synectics stresses lifecycle monitoring must match onboarding controls. Forty‑four percent of serious fraud showed early warning signals. Synectics argues that connected intelligence is vital to stop repeat offenders before identities are burned.

The changing mechanics of identity fraud

The technologies available to fraudsters are also making identity attacks easier to scale. Unico’s latest Identity Fraud Intelligence report, which examines identity fraud across sectors, found injection attacks accounted for 45.8 percent of detected attacks, physical presentation attacks 30.9 percent and combinations involving deepfakes 23.3 percent.

Unico says the cost of carrying out sophisticated synthetic identity attacks has fallen by more than 100-fold as generative AI and readily available manipulation tools improve. Nine out of ten fraud professionals surveyed by the company now rank synthetic content among their leading threats.

For insurers, that adds another dimension to the problem identified by Synectics. A customer who clears an identity check at onboarding may still present different risk later if an account is compromised, credentials are reused or fabricated documents are introduced through fallback verification processes. That puts more weight on monitoring identity signals throughout the policy and claims lifecycle rather than treating verification as a one-time event.

South Korea looks to cross-industry response

South Korea’s insurers have joined forces with the National Assembly, government agencies and research institutions to battle insurance crime. The National Assembly Research Forum on Preventing Insurance Crimes launched with a ceremony and seminar hosted by the General Insurance Association of Korea, which will act as secretariat.

The forum brings together lawmakers, regulators, police and industry leaders to address emerging fraud threats, including schemes using generative AI and deepfakes. Its first meeting focused on measures to innovate the insurance fraud response system.

Discussions focused on linking data between public and private insurers and building a joint response framework across agencies. Officials say the need for stronger cooperation has grown as fraudsters exploit new technologies to create synthetic identities and falsified documents, reports Asia Insurance Review.

The General Insurance Association of Korea will support ongoing research and policy development, backing efforts to expand information sharing and investigative collaboration while identifying legal and institutional reforms needed to counter evolving insurance fraud.

For insurers, identity risk no longer ends at onboarding. It follows the customer through the policy and claims lifecycle, reinforcing a broader shift in financial services toward continuous identity signals and tools that can connect suspicious accounts, devices and other risk indicators.

Article Topics

AI fraud | BFSI | continuous verification | identity assurance | insurance | Synectics Solutions | synthetic identity fraud | Unico