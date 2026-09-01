Syria advances digital public infrastructure with civil service app, biometric IDs

Syria is laying the foundations for digital public infrastructure, rolling out new civil services, preparing biometric identity documents and overhauling its electronic payments framework as it rebuilds state institutions.

The Interior Ministry launched the “Civil Affairs” app on June 19. Syrian citizens can now book appointments, verify documents via barcode and file complaints electronically.

The Syrian Future Movement (a national and civilian political entity) said the initiative reduces bureaucracy and corruption but urged authorities to expand services, ensure accessibility for vulnerable groups and build trust through awareness campaigns.

Biometric identity next

Civil Status Department Director Abdullah Al‑Abdullah denied reports of imminent issuance of new biometric ID cards and family booklets. Infrastructure and biometric systems are still being prepared, the director said.

The plan is to register citizens’ biometric data to improve accuracy and security in personal documents but no rollout date has been set, according to Hawar News Agency.

A Syrian NGO is also looking to digital identity infrastructure to rebuild post-Assad, while a senior researcher at Citizen Lab at the Munk School of Global Affairs and Public Policy, University of Toronto, has made the case for digital infrastructure in rebuilding Syria.

Electronic payments

Meanwhile, the financial sector is getting a jolt of updates. Syria’s Central Bank announced on August 18 its Decision 1124. Decision 1124 establishes a national framework for electronic payments and digital financial services. The system sets rules for payment service providers, electronic money firms and operators.

The new system sets standards for governance, cybersecurity and consumer protection. It introduces a regulatory sandbox to test new products and opens the market to fintech investment, while keeping cash in circulation. International support is reinforcing these efforts as Syria looks to rebuild and modernize.

World Bank backs payments modernization

The World Bank has approved a US$100 million grant to modernize Syria’s financial sector. The large grant will fund upgrades to payment infrastructure, banking supervision, IT and cybersecurity. The funding seeks to enable at least 15 million electronic retail payments annually and expand access to digital financial services for half a million people and businesses.

“The Syria Financial Sector Modernization Project will help make payments safer and more efficient, strengthen financial integrity, and establish essential foundations enabling the financial sector to better serve households and businesses, including through expanded access to financial services necessary to support private sector-led growth and creation,” said Dahlia Khalifa, World Bank director for the Middle East department.

Syria is building a layered digital ecosystem, combining online public services, biometric identity and electronic payments. The challenge is integrating those systems into trusted public infrastructure after years of conflict.

Digital transformation strategy

Since 2025, Syrian ministries have expanded electronic platforms to streamline administration and improve transparency. The country’s digital transformation strategy runs to 2030 in three phases.

The first phase is a foundational stage focused on infrastructure and legislation; a transition phase (2025–2027) introduces interactive services and a final stage (2027–2030) targets full integration and data-driven governance. Achievements so far include the completion of the National Data Center and expanding government cloud services. Digital signatures have been rolled out along with interoperability frameworks linking state institutions.

New services such as the “Wajab” complaints platform, electronic procurement systems and expanded citizen service centers are already in use across multiple ministries, including justice, health, education and local administration. The government says reforms will reduce in-person procedures, enable electronic payments and limit opportunities for corruption.

Syria’s Electronic Personal Data Protection Law (Law No. 12 of 2024) took effect in January 2025, which established GDPR-style privacy mechanisms. However, it also introduced sweeping national security exemptions and mandatory data-retention rules. Critics have warned that these provisions fuse with existing cybercrime statutes that create severe risks of state surveillance, biometric overreach and self-censorship.

Challenges remain like infrastructure gaps, talent shortages, limited private sector involvement and weak coordination between institutions. Cybersecurity is being strengthened through new legislation, notably the 2024 Personal Data Protection Law, and technical measures such as monitoring platforms and vulnerability testing.

Officials say Syria is now in the second phase of its strategy, with plans over the next two years to expand interactive services, digitize key national records and deepen integration across government systems.

Rebuilding trust alongside infrastructure

Syria has a demographic dividend with a young population. A column argues that its recovery hinges on building a trustworthy digital ecosystem that can unlock potential. With a median age of 23, and 64 percent still not online, the country should rebuild its digital infrastructure in ways that protect users, expand access and drive economic growth.

That’s the argument put together by analyst Nadia Farra, writing for the Atlantic Council. Since sanctions were lifted in 2025, Syria has begun a digital revitalization. Partnerships with firms like Nokia have modernized networks and launched trial 5G services, while major projects such as BarqNet broadband and the SilkLink fiber‑optic initiative are expanding connectivity. Integration into international cable systems has boosted bandwidth.

However, cyberattacks earlier this year disrupted utilities and slashed internet services. Breaches of government accounts exposed vulnerabilities in centralized systems. These emphasize the urgency for resilient, decentralized infrastructure, stronger cybersecurity and digital literacy. Farra believes trust must become Syria’s digital currency.

She recommends decentralizing access through community networks, incentivizing public‑private partnerships to extend fiber and 5G, and adopting open standards to avoid dependence on single vendors. Governance reforms are also critical since Syria’s data protection law still allows broad state access, raising concerns about privacy and investor confidence. Farra calls for an independent digital commission, legal protection for encryption, and harmonization with international standards.

Syria is also looking abroad for identity infrastructure. During a June visit to Damascus, Turkish Interior Minister Mustafa Çiftçi said Türkiye was ready to provide technical support for the secure production of national identity cards, passports, driver’s licences and family registers, as well as biometric and fingerprint recognition technologies. The discussions suggest Syria’s biometric identity system may depend not only on new legislation but also on foreign technical expertise as the country rebuilds its civil administration.

Article Topics

biometrics | digital government | digital ID | digital payments | digital public infrastructure | Syria