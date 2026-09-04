Tobago launches sub-national digital ID for public service access

A digital ID system dubbed Tobago ID to ease access to services has been launched for residents of the island of Tobago in Trinidad and Tobago.

The new digital ID is managed by the Tobago House of Assembly (THA), the regional government, and aims to streamline access to local government services.

Holders of the ID have been promised less bureaucracy in government and enhanced security of resident data.

Authorities say the initiative will allow residents to register online and receive a digital credential that can be used for various transactions with the THA. This includes completing applications for permits, accessing health care services and verifying one’s residency status.

THA Chief Secretary Farley Augustine is quoted in local media as encouraging citizens to adopt Tobago ID, saying it is part of ongoing efforts to streamline access to several public services, including a baby grant introduced by the government. This is an initiative that started on September 1 and seeks to pay US$500 monthly to parents for every child they have until the child reaches the age of five.

According to Farley, all eligible citizens for the grant scheme should make sure they have their Tobago digital ID, which is one of the requirements to get payments.

Tobago ID, according to officials, has been designed to address local governance needs and act as a local trust layer to complement the country’s ongoing national digital ID efforts.

This development is consistent with a growing trend where regional or state governments roll out their own tailored digital systems to deliver services and benefits, creating a layered identity ecosystem.

There is a similar system in Nigeria where the States of Edo and Lagos have resident ID cards intended for access to state-level public services, but there is the National Identification Number (NIN) system run by the federal government and overseen by the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC).

Separately, Trinidad and Tobago has been pursuing a broader digital public infrastructure strategy through VerifyTT, built on MOSIP’s Inji’s verifiable credential stack. The country is part of a regionwide effort by nations of the Caribbean to build a cross-border DPI layer and strengthen economic growth and regional integration.

Article Topics

digital government | digital ID | government services | identity verification | Trinidad and Tobago