Toss pauses overseas IPO to weigh market value, adapt to increased oversight

The parent company of South Korean firm Toss is delaying its U.S. IPO and putting on hold its plan to list American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) on the Nasdaq. The move has drawn speculation that the Korean unicorn faced “negative sentiment” from the government over its plans to go public abroad, though some say Toss is just biding its time.

A report from Seoul Economic Daily quotes a senior financial industry insider, who says “a listing this year should be considered difficult.” The official suggests that Toss is taking time to watch market conditions and wait until it earns “proper recognition of its corporate value.”

Viva Republica, which owns Toss, had initially planned to list the company in 2026. It expected a corporate valuation between 10 trillion and 20 trillion won (approximately $7-14 billion) through its ADR listing.

The company opted for a U.S. listing precisely because it saw the American market as offering higher valuations for global fintech companies than those offered in Korea, citing the $2.6 billion Brazil’s Nubank raised through its 2021 IPO on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).

Designation puts Toss next to Korea’s biggest companies

Toss’ success has also brought more scrutiny from the government. In July 2026, it became the first fintech company to be held to the regulatory framework covering South Korea’s large financial conglomerates.

Established in 2021, the framework currently covers seven conglomerates: Samsung, Hanwha, Mirae Asset, Kyobo, Hyundai Motor, DB and Daou Kiwoom. Joining the list, which includes several of Korea’s largest chaebols (family controlled conglomerates), elevates Viva Republica into a position of privilege – and pressure, as it becomes subject to integrated supervision of intra-group risk and related-party transactions, to prevent risk from spreading across the group.

Furthermore, it must disclose details of its ownership structure, governance, internal controls and risk management.

New biometric deployments build on massive national penetration

Originally positioned as a mobile money-transfer app, Toss is now a fintech super-app used by nearly two-thirds of South Korea’s population. It launched its facial payments product in September 2025, and has since accrued some 5 million users in the country. According to content from Trend Watching, 30,000 retail outlets, including cafés, restaurants and convenience stores, now house a face scanner from Toss.

And it continues to grow. The Korea Times reports that the company recently completed a proof of concept with the state-run Korea Minting, Security Printing and ID Card Operating Corp. for a “blockchain-based public payment infrastructure connecting digital currency with existing payment systems.”

The project uses Optimism, an ethereum layer 2 network, to process transactions, in a test of whether blockchain-based digital currency can be added as another payment and settlement method, rather than as a replacement.

Finally, Digital Today says Toss has also signed a memorandum of understanding with CJ CGV, Korea’s largest multiplex cinema chain, to introduce its FacePay facial recognition payment service at cinemas across the country. The Toss FrontCam, which attaches to the top of existing payment kiosks, will be installed for uses such as ticketing and concessions purchases.

Article Topics

biometric payments | biometrics | face biometrics | fintech | IPO | South Korea | super app | Toss