TOTM Technologies, InterBio partner with Crescotec on identity solutions

TOTM Technologies and its Indonesian subsidiary PT International Biometrics Indonesia (InterBio) have entered a one-year partnership with Dubai-based Crescotec L.L.C. FZ to jointly develop customized identity solutions.

The agreement combines InterBio’s digital identity infrastructure with Crescotec’s facial recognition and liveness detection technology. The companies have already completed a proof of concept for a prospective client.

The partnership is expected to strengthen InterBio’s ability to serve government and private sector customers in Indonesia. The companies also plan to use the partnership to expand into Singapore and Vietnam and into sectors including banking, fintech and telecommunications.

TOTM’s board said the partnership will diversify revenue streams and enhance technological capabilities. The agreement runs until September 2027 and may be automatically renewed.

Neither Crescotec nor its directors or shareholders have ties to TOTM Technologies, according to the announcement.

Vietnam-based PILA and Singapore’s TOTM Technologies last month agreed to develop a digital verification platform for cross-border transactions. The partnership aligns with ASEAN’s Digital Economy Framework Agreement (DEFA), which aims to build interoperable digital infrastructure for trade, payments, trusted data flows and digital identity across the region.

PILA and TOTM will first pilot a proof of concept to add Verifiable Credentials (VCs) to the Letter of Credit process between banks. Future plans include a cross-border payments system linking Singapore, Vietnam and Indonesia through digital trust infrastructure, with the possibility of wider regional expansion.

TOTM operates across Singapore, Thailand, the Philippines and Malaysia and has invested in biometrics companies including Tech5 and InterBio.

Article Topics

biometric liveness detection | biometrics | Crestotec | digital ID infrastructure | facial recognition | InterBio | Totm Technologies