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Touch Biometrix’ TFT technology reaches market with Lakota FAP60 scanner

Lakota says Phantom F60 is first fingerprint biometric scanner with native iPhone support
| Chris Burt
Categories Biometrics News  |  Fingerprint Recognition
Touch Biometrix’ TFT technology reaches market with Lakota FAP60 scanner
 

The new FAP60 fingerprint biometric scanner from Lakota Software Solutions works natively with iPhones and iPads, which the company says in a LinkedIn announcement is an industry first. Touch Biometrix provides the capacitive sensing technology for the new Phantom F60.

That makes the Lakota Phantom F60, introduced at Identity Week America 2026, the first product with Touch Biometrix technology to market. Touch Biometrix is a fabless developer that makes capacitive sensors with thin-film transistors (TFTs) on glass or plastic, which are called TCAP (for transistor capacitance). The TCAP60 was announced in 2023.

The Phantom F60 features a 500ppi capture area for flat four-finger, two-finger, single-finger and rolled prints, according to the announcement. Lakota built the scanner on a TCAP sensor module made by Sharp with capacitive fingerprint capture technology from Touch Biometrix. It is ultra-thin, ultra-light and runs on very low power, according to the announcement, and does not require customers to align, clean or protect optical elements from breakage. The scanner connects over USB-C, and supports integration with Windows, macOS, Linux and Android devices through a single SDK.

Lakota says it designed the scanner with FBI Appendix F and Apple MFi requirements in mind.

“We have always believed that large-area fingerprint sensing is approaching the same kind of technology shift seen in other industries: when a new architecture becomes better, thinner, lower-power, more scalable and fundamentally more cost-efficient, the market eventually moves,” says Touch Biometrix in its own LinkedIn post.

Touch Biometrix says its White-Label Acceleration Program can help move more products quickly from “breakthrough sensor technology” to product roll-outs.

The scalable technology platform behind the Phantom F60 can also enable a full line of fingerprint scanners from FAP30 to FAP90, based on Touch Biometrix’ TCAP50, TCAP45, TCAP30 and TCAP90 sensors.

Lakota is currently taking pre-orders for a delivery window with a limited supply in the second quarter of 2027.

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