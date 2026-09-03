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TSA, CBP expand biometric and digital ID programs for air travel

New TSA biometric e-gates, expanded mDL acceptance and CBP facial verification signal broader adoption of digital identity in U.S. air travel
| Lu-Hai Liang
Categories Biometrics News  |  Border and Port Security
TSA, CBP expand biometric and digital ID programs for air travel
 

Digital identity and biometrics are ever increasing in the U.S. with new pilots and services launched at Newark Liberty, Bermuda’s L.F. Wade International and Denver International airports.

At Newark Liberty Airport, TSA activated the nation’s first touchless biometric e‑gates in Terminal C. The new e-gates allow TSA PreCheck passengers to verify identity and boarding details using face biometrics, which remove the need for physical IDs or boarding passes.

The pilot, developed with United Airlines, coincides with the busy Labor Day travel period. Greg Hawko, TSA federal security director, said there is no current plan to roll out the e-gate elsewhere in Newark Airport. However, “the hope is, as it progresses, we can expand it across the airport,” he told NJ.com.

In Bermuda, U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) introduced Enhanced Passenger Processing (EPP) at its preclearance facility. The system uses facial comparison technology to match travelers’ faces to passport records within seconds, streamlining inspections for U.S. citizens. Airport operator Skyport invested in the rollout after observing similar technology in Aruba.

At Denver International Airport, TSA began accepting myColorado mobile driver’s licenses (mDLs) at security checkpoints. Using Credential Authentication Technology (CAT‑2), TSA officers can compare a traveler’s real‑time photo with the digital license and confirm boarding details without a boarding pass.

Colorado joins 20 other states whose mobile IDs are accepted by TSA. “The process of verifying identities is fundamental to ensuring transportation security,” said TSA Colorado Federal Security Director Douglas Cruz.

“By enabling travelers to use mobile driver’s licenses, we are leveraging technology to strengthen security and streamline our operations. Our TSA officers are fully trained to accept and process myColorado mDLs, and we are glad to provide this convenient option for those departing DEN and our other state airports.”

Biometric verification and mobile identity wallets are moving from pilot projects into operational services, streamlining passenger processing with digital identity flying ever more expansively in U.S. air travel.

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