UIDAI expands Aadhaar face authentication with native SDK, developer sandbox

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has launched new tools to simplify Aadhaar face authentication, which has continued to see steady growth across sectors. They are an Aadhaar Face Authentication SDK and an Aadhaar Face Authentication Sandbox. The upgrade comes as biometric ID systems are increasingly becoming reusable infrastructure that other organizations can integrate into their own digital services to facilitate service delivery.

Launched at the Global Fintech Fest in Mumbai, the SDK embeds UIDAI’s face authentication capability directly into native Android and iOS applications, making it possible for users to complete Aadhaar authentication from within a single digital app. The upgrade changes a process that previously required users to switch to a separate FaceRD application to complete Aadhaar face authentication.

The sandbox, meanwhile, provides a controlled testing environment where organizations can validate their full authentication journey, such as user provisioning, consent, face capture, liveness checks, authentication, error handling, and response validation, all without requiring external biometric hardware. The environment also allows organizations to simulate failure scenarios such as invalid digital signatures, network interruptions, timeouts and spoofing attempts without requiring external biometric hardware.

UIDAI also launched a third tool, a playbook to ease onboarding. It is a guide for BFSI entities that want to join the UIDAI authentication ecosystem. The UIDAI says the guide is designed to help banks, financial technology companies and other financial-sector organisations understand and complete the onboarding process required to use UIDAI authentication for verifying customers, employees and other business partners.

Officials say the new tools are expected to make face biometric authentication easier to incorporate into digital onboarding. UIDAI said its AI and machine-learning-driven face authentication system, which was launched in 2021, has processed more than 500 crore (five billion) transactions and has been adopted by nearly 200 entities, including central and state government bodies, banks, non-bank financial companies, telecom operators, brokerage firms and certifying authorities.

India’s Aadhaar is the world’s largest digital identity system, and authorities have continued to expand access to identity services using several innovations, including a mobile-first approach. The Aadhaar app had more than 40 million downloads as of July.

Article Topics

Aadhaar | BFSI | biometrics | facial authentication | India | SDK | UIDAI