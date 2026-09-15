UK pubs can legally accept digital ID for age assurance; now, implementation begins

The UK government has made it official: licensed premises across England and Wales will now have the option to accept digital proof of age for alcohol sales. The draft Licensing Act 2003 (Mandatory Licensing Conditions) (Amendment) Order 2026 has been approved by both the House of Commons and the House of Lords.

Which is to say, the amendments to the mandatory licensing conditions for alcohol sales are now in force, and certified digital ID is a valid option for age assurance in pubs, bars, restaurants, shops and other licensed premises. Finally, the government’s promise of Christmastime pints bought using digital ID for age checks is coming to pass.

“Pubs, bars, restaurants, music venues and other licensed premises across England and Wales will have the choice to introduce digital proof of age for alcohol sales under new rules coming into force today,” says the release. It quotes Digital Government Minister Stephanie Peacock, who says the “groundbreaking” change “will mean you do not need to carry a physical ID, nor hand over sensitive personal information such as your name or address just to prove your age – allowing everyone to feel safer on a night out.”

There is one small caveat, expressed in the caution that “it will take businesses time to widely adopt and accept digital proof-of-age.” Put another way, the system is in no way actually ready for action: the law may allow digital ID for buying hooch, but for now most places don’t have the training, partners and infrastructure needed to accept them. The reality of the change will unfold as part of the larger shift to digital ID and credentials, as businesses respond to legislative change, customer demand and generational shifts.

For Luciditi and other certified DVS providers, hard work begins

UK biometrics providers, however, have been preparing for some time. Only digital IDs provided by firms certified against the Digital Verification Services (DVS) trust framework are valid in the UK system. DVSPs must operate a currently certified Orchestration Service, with which a license holder must have an agreement in place prior to accepting digital ID.

Luckily, a number of leading providers have already laid the foundations for the ecosystem. Currently, the UK DVS register lists 46 providers.

Among those certified for orchestration, Luciditi and Yoti have worked on a partnership to allow interoperability between their products (along with Post Office EasyID), to help drive adoption of what could be a game-changing shift in how identity functions as proof of age.

In a post on Luciditi’s website, CTO Philip Young says that “allowing individuals to use certified digital IDs for alcohol sales is a practical, modern change that will make life easier for consumers and safer for front-line staff.”

“Whichever digital ID someone chooses, they now have a secure digital option that protects their privacy. With Luciditi Verification Services already present in point of sale systems and assistive challenge 25 technologies, we’re helping all kinds of licensed premises reduce conflict, improve compliance, and deliver a smoother customer journey.”

Young notes that licensees are not obliged to accept digital ID; they can choose to require physical ID. And he expands on the government’s buried proviso on timing, acknowledging that “it will take time for a critical mass of licensed premises to get hold of the technology so that it becomes ubiquitous.” That said, he predicts that “things will likely look very different by this time next year!”

Yoti announces partnerships with four UK point of sale providers

Yoti, which has been gearing up for the change in laws for more than a decade, today announced new partnerships with Diebold Nixdorf, Flooid, StrongPoint Kestronics and Zebra Technologies, all of which provide point of sale and self-checkout technology to the UK’s leading supermarkets, retail and hospitality businesses.

Per a release from the company, “through their partnerships with Yoti, the technology partners and retailers will integrate digital ID checks into their existing point of sale and self-checkout systems, making it easier for licensed businesses already using their technology to begin accepting digital proof of age.”

Yoti also offers a free ID Checker mobile and web app and a partnership with Licensing Connect, to make it easier for small businesses to check that a customer’s digital proof of age is authentic and valid. The company says more than 15,000 businesses downloaded the ID Checker app ahead of the change in law, “meaning many premises can start accepting Yoti ID and Post Office EasyID for alcohol sales from today.”

Robin Tombs, CEO of Yoti, calls the change “a landmark moment for digital identity in the UK.”

“We’ve been working towards this moment since Yoti was founded in 2014 and we’re delighted to work with leading technology providers including Diebold Nixdorf, Flooid, StrongPoint, Kestronics and Zebra Technologies to make it simple for businesses to start accepting digital proof of age.”

Yoti’s group product manager, Emily Hyett, recently joined the Biometric Update Podcast to discuss how Yoti’s digital ID works, what customers can expect and what providers can do to help support broad adoption.

TOTUM to launch digital proof of age product for students

More specialized companies are also making changes in the wake of the new law. A release from TOTUM, a member benefits and ID platform for students, apprentices and professionals, says it is preparing the launch of its own digital proof of age solution, building on its TOTUM+ PASS card.

Simon Wild, head of marketing at TOTUM, says its PASS+ card “has already given millions of students a trusted way to verify their age,” and says the company is “excited to bring that same reliability to a digital format that fits straight into their phone.”

Article Topics

age verification | biometrics | Digital Proof of Age (DPoA) | digital verification service (DVS) | legislation | Luciditi | TOTUM | UK age verification | UK digital ID | Yoti