UNCTAD project boosts digital identity capacity in small island states

An independent evaluation has found that digital identity played a central role in a three-year development project.

The UN Development Account Project 2225F used the TrainForTrade blended learning model to reach 39 SIDS across Africa, the Caribbean and Asia-Pacific.

Running between March 2022 and December 2025, with a budget of US$600,000, the project focused on three areas — legal aspects of e-commerce, digital identity for trade and development, and statistics on the digital economy.

The training combined online modules, webinars and a hybrid conference in Singapore. This approach helped overcome the geographic and resource challenges faced by island states, according to the evaluation.

Digital identity was highlighted as critical infrastructure for secure trade, data protection and inclusive access to online services.

The project exceeded its initial training goals, according to the 101-page report. From the planned 100 participants from at least 20 small island states per module, 153 completed the Digital Identity course, 120 finished the Legal Aspects course and 124 graduated from the Statistics module. The initiative reached 920 participants across 58 countries and territories overall.

The assessment used UN evaluation standards and gathered evidence through document reviews, interviews with 22 stakeholders and a survey of 770 participants. Despite limits such as remote data collection and time zone differences, evaluators concluded the project delivered practical tools and policy guidance.

The United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) says the findings will inform future cooperation and reinforce the importance of digital identity systems in building resilient and inclusive digital economies for small island states.

The full evaluation report can be found here.

Article Topics

cross-border data sharing | digital economy | digital identity | government services | United Nations