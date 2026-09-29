Uneven age check enforcement has warped UK’s online adult content market: Aylo

Online age checks are driving traffic from responsible pornographers, allowing the least ethical adult content platforms to flourish in their stead, according to an adult industry titan. A better solution, Aylo argues, is Apple’s device-level age verification, which could level the playing field. That is the age assurance method the company has implemented to enable its return to the UK market while meeting its regulatory requirements.

Additional information shared with Biometric Update by Aylo makes the case that the UK’s regulation has not only failed but led to outcomes directly opposite of those intended. Furthermore, the fair way to change the system is the one it has taken up by adopting Apple’s OS-level age restrictions.

The evidence shared by Aylo does not make a particularly compelling case for avoiding platform-level age checks. Regulations take time to change consumer behavior. The clearest implication may instead be that Ofcom must step up enforcement further, and fast.

Ofcom notified Pornhub parent company Aylo last week that the regulator had launched an investigation into whether its implementation of Apple’s device-level age assurance complies with the UK’s Online Safety Act.

The public statement issued by Aylo in response noted the company’s readiness “to provide the technical evidence, testing and supporting assessments on which that position is based.”

In the statement, Aylo VP Brand and Community Alex Kekesi argues that Apple’s age verification could set a precedent for “effective, privacy-preserving online safety.”

He states that Aylo has been compliant with the OSA since it took effect on July 25, 2025, but that the majority of site operators have not. Instead, the company argues, the regulation has pushed users toward non-compliant sites and “created a more dangerous internet.”

Kekesi’s statement also claims that Aylo’s evidence shows platform-based age assurance measures around the world have “categorically failed.”

Search results show there’s no stopping ‘free porn’

Aylo’s argument is that non-compliant sites far outnumber compliant sites, and since they are easily discoverable, users have migrated to them.

The evidence presented for this claim is a series of search results for “free porn.” Last October 25, three months after enforcement began, five of the top ten search results on Google and four on Bing were for non-compliant sites, Aylo says. Each search engine returned 6 non-compliant sites in the top 10 on March 25, and on June 4 Google returned 7 and Bing 5. As of September 22, each search engine returned five non-compliant sites in the top 10.

Further, Aylo argues, platform-level controls require a greater quantity of checks, which lead to greater risk of data breaches. The regulations are easily circumvented with VPNs. The company says “enforcement at scale has failed and has proven impossible.”

Ofcom’s six-month report notes a decline in the number of sites compliant with age assurance rules in the top 100. Aylo neglects to mention that the same report says the top 10 sites by traffic all had age checks in place, along with the majority of the top 100.

The sheer number of these sites makes enforcement impossible, Aylo says, citing Ofcom’s issuance of only 11 Confirmation Decisions as of September 18. As of Ofcom’s July report, the regulator said it had opened 23 investigations covering 88 adult service providers.

Ofcom’s enforcement plan has been criticized for slow and limited action, though the regulator has steadily ramped up investigations and actions, including with a fine issued in August to a website which had already changed course to block users in the UK.

The Age Verification Providers Association (AVPA) argues that shifting responsibility for age assurance away from the point where risk and profit arise to the operating system level concentrates market power and creates a single point of failure. It also gives children who can get hold of a parent’s device and the PIN to unlock it easy access to restricted content.

The AVPA supports a layered approach to age assurance compliance.

Evidence and claims

The search results clearly indicate that non-compliant pornography remains available, and raises several questions about Ofcom’s approach to and pace of enforcement.

Aylo’s argument raises several other questions about the changing patterns of UK online pornography use. How many of the users who have migrated to non-compliant sites are children? Has the number of users “exposed to harmful, un-moderated material” increased?

Perhaps most important, and left unaddressed: Has the number of children below the legal age to access pornography who are doing so online gone down?

Checkered past

Aylo’s argument depends at least in part on accepting that the company is more responsible than its non-compliant competitors when it comes to exposing young people to harmful material.

Kekesi refers to “Aylo’s well-documented commitment to compliance and to the effective protection of minors” in the original statement.

But Pornhub has a history that threatens to undercut its parent’s arguments about responsibility and the plight of the compliant. Back in 2021, when Aylo was called Mindgeek, the company contracted Yoti to check the age and identity of performers on its platform on the heels of Visa and Mastercard halting payments to the company. That move followed public allegations Mindgeek was turning a blind eye to child pornography and abuse videos.

In the 2023 words of FBI Assistant Director-in-Charge Smith, “Motivated by profit, Aylo Holdings knowingly enriched itself by turning a blind eye to the concerns of victims who communicated to the company that they were deceived and coerced into participating in illicit sexual activity.” The company agreed to deferred prosecution to avoid money-laundering charges.

Three years later, Aylo’s opinion on age assurance is reverberating through multiple industries. In other words, enforcement encourages better behavior.

Article Topics

age verification | Aylo | device-based age verification | Ofcom | UK age verification