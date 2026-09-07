Unico opens IDCloud biometrics to smaller Brazilian businesses through Didit

Brazilian startups and smaller companies are gaining self-service access to a facial biometrics network that was previously offered only through customized enterprise engagements.

The Unico and Didit partnership makes IDCloud available as a database validation service within Didit’s identity and fraud platform.

Businesses can add the service to a configurable workflow through an API or no-code interface.

Unico says it has concentrated on consultative sales to large organizations, including major Brazilian banks and retailers.

Didit’s self-service model gives Unico a distribution channel to reach companies that may not have huge transaction volume.

Brazilian users can complete a biometric identity check without photographing an identity document. This is possible only if Unico is able to retrieve a facial record associated with the person’s CPF.

The 11-digit taxpayer identifier gives the reference needed to search the network. A newly captured selfie supplies the facial biometrics used for comparison.

The process begins when the user enters a CPF into a workflow configured through Didit. Didit then captures a selfie and applies passive or active liveness detection to on-screen instructions.

The platform sends the CPF and captured image to Unico IDCloud, which compares the face with the biometric record connected to that number.

IDCloud can return a match, a biometric mismatch, or an inconclusive result. Didit applies the configured policy to determine if the session should be approved, rejected, or referred for review.

IDCloud covers 96 percent of the economically active population of Brazil. Didit’s documentation describes the figure as 96 percent of CPF holders and approximately 96 percent of Brazilian adults.

In terms of pricing, a conclusive database query costs $0.20. Passive liveness adds $0.10, bringing the combined cost to $0.30, while an active method adds $0.15 for a total of $0.35.

Didit lists a p95 response time of less than 2 seconds, indicating that 95 percent of requests would finish within that period.

Using biometric verification through a self-service adds the customer’s responsibility to decide why facial biometric data should be collected, how the results will be used, or what happens when the system makes an error.

As with other biometric identity services in Brazil, organizations using IDCloud remain responsible for complying with the country’s General Data Protection Law (LGPD), which classifies biometric data used for identification as sensitive personal information.

Article Topics

biometrics | Brazil | CPF number | Didit | face biometrics | identity verification | no-code | Unico