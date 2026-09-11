US Labor department explores digital worker identity platform for employment compliance

The U.S. Department of Labor (DOL) is exploring a digital workforce identity system that could link a worker’s verified identity and employment authorization to credentials, wages, training, housing, transportation, and worksite records, using data analytics and potentially AI to identify fraud and labor violations.

The department’s Office of the Assistant Secretary for Administration and Management issued a Request for Information (RFI) Wednesday seeking commercially available “digital workforce identity and compliance platforms.”

It is market research rather than a solicitation or contract award, but the unusually detailed RFI offers a picture of the kind of integrated worker identity and compliance system the Labor Department is considering.

At its center would be what DOL calls a “trusted digital identity” that a worker could establish and maintain and that an authorized employer or government official could verify.

The same platform could verify work authorization status and issue portable digital credentials for certifications, training, and licenses that workers could share with employers or regulators.

DOL does not specify facial recognition, fingerprinting, or any other biometric technology for establishing identity. Nor does it prescribe a particular digital identity or credential standard.

Vendors instead must demonstrate how their systems establish trust and what data sources and integrations are required.

The department is also considering something substantially broader than a digital employee credential.

The proposed platform could maintain electronic records of wage payments, safety training, worksite assignments, and housing and transportation inspections. It would then analyze these records for inconsistencies, anomalous patterns, or other signs of fraud or unlawful labor practices and generate alerts for human review.

DOL wants vendors to show how an investigator could move from an alert back through every underlying data element and determine whether the information came from a worker, employer, government agency, third party, or the platform itself, and whether each piece was verified or self-reported.

One of the department’s proposed demonstrations is especially direct. DOL wants vendors to “show us an employer trying to game the system.”

The department also asks what an investigator would receive from the platform and how to integrate human review into fraud-detection workflows to reduce false positives.

The architecture outlined in the RFI would effectively link identity verification to a continuing record of employment conditions, rather than treating identity as a one-time check at hiring.

That could allow DOL investigators, for example, to determine not only that a worker is who the employer says the worker is, but also whether that person is working where authorized, has received required training or credentials, and whether records show that required wages, housing, transportation, or other employment conditions have been provided.

Although DOL does not limit the proposed system to foreign temporary workers, several of its capabilities closely align with the requirements of the H-2A agricultural guest-worker program.

Under existing H-2A requirements, employers must maintain wage and hour records, provide qualifying workers with housing, furnish or pay for required transportation, and employ workers at approved worksites in accordance with the conditions set forth in their certified job orders.

The connection becomes clearer later in the RFI. DOL asks vendors to identify “which visa programs” their platforms support or work with. The department also says an ideal platform should be able to confirm that workers are “deployed as authorized and that required conditions are being upheld.”

Still, the contemplated system is not described solely as an immigration or guest-worker enforcement platform. The department frames it more broadly as infrastructure for labor-market transparency, worker protections, employment compliance, and fraud detection.

The RFI also shows that DOL recognizes that combining identity, employment, and compliance records in a single analytical environment raises substantial privacy and governance questions.

Vendors are asked what personal information DOL should collect directly from workers, employers, government agencies, and third parties, and how DOL can minimize the collection and retention of unnecessary personal information.

The department wants systems that incorporate consent, access controls, security protections, audit logs, and controls for data sharing.

DOL is also examining what happens when records are collected in the field without internet connectivity. Vendors may be asked to demonstrate how offline records preserve trustworthy timestamps and integrity, and how conflicting records are reconciled when systems reconnect.

Portability applies to the government’s data as well as workers’ credentials.

The Labor department wants to know whether it can export data, schemas, audit logs, and reports in usable, nonproprietary formats and what happens to worker credentials if a vendor fails, is acquired, or the department moves to another provider.

For the new platform, DOL is explicitly leaving much of the technical architecture to industry.

Among other things, vendors must explain which data sources their systems require, which government and third-party systems they can integrate with, which interoperability standards should be used, how cybersecurity is handled, and whether artificial intelligence is part of the product.

DOL has tentatively scheduled a virtual industry day for September 24 and 25 where vendors may be asked to demonstrate identity, digital credential, compliance, fraud detection, investigative, and privacy capabilities.

Responses to the RFI and registration for the industry day are due September 17.

Article Topics

digital identity | identity verification | reusable digital ID | RFI | U.S. Government