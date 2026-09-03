US mDL ecosystem grows as states add wallets, TSA support

The U.S. continues to roll steadily in the direction of mobile driver’s licenses (mDL). Developments in several states show more programs coming online, more features added to existing IDs, and more options for wallets and verification.

Indiana is preparing to launch an mDL program, according to a report from WRTV. However, there may be tempered optimism among those who have been waiting for the state to introduce an mDL since the Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles was authorized to do so in 2019.

The Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles has enabled support for driver licenses and state IDs in Google Wallet. WLWT5 says that, “when an ID is displayed in Google Wallet, users can review exactly what data is shared, and the information is encrypted and protected by personal authentication.”

Oklahoma, meanwhile, has enabled support for an Oklahoma driver’s license or state ID in Apple Wallet on an iPhone or Apple Watch. News 9 quotes Lori Carter, assistant director of the Oklahoma Alcoholic Beverage Laws Enforcement (ABLE) Commission, who says “we are working with Service Oklahoma to help alcoholic beverage establishments and tobacco and nicotine retailers prepare to accept Oklahoma ID in Apple Wallet beginning September 14.”

Colorado mDL now valid for ID verification at TSA checkpoints

The TSA has announced that it now accepts myColorado mDLs for identity verification at all Colorado airports where TSA employs CAT-2 units for passenger screening. Per a release, “Coloradans with a state-issued driver license or identification card can add their mDL to their myColorado app and use it to provide proof of identity at Denver International Airport TSA security checkpoints and more than 250 participating airports when traveling outside of Colorado.”

“The process of verifying identities is fundamental to ensuring transportation security,” says TSA Colorado Federal Security Director Douglas Cruz. “By enabling travelers to use mobile driver’s licenses, we are leveraging technology to strengthen security and streamline our operations.”

Utah launches program for digital apostilles

Finally, according to Utah News Dispatch, Utah has become the first state to fully launch a digital apostille program – “enabling Utahns to use an electronic platform to get international authentication for important legal documents for adoption, marriage, missionary service, education abroad or other needs in countries across the world.”

An apostille is an authentication of public documents used by nations that signed the Hague Apostille Convention. It verifies the authenticity of government documents so they can be legally recognized in other countries

Lieutenant Governor Deidre Henderson says Utah is “leading the nation in offering this fully-encrypted method of delivery, making the process more convenient and secure.”

Per the report, the Hague Conference has spent some 20 years on the project of digital apostilles. Utah, the first state to do it, is part of a digital apostille pilot project, run by City University of Seattle and @Gov, Inc., that also saw participation from Washington, Montana, Rhode Island, Connecticut, Maryland and Minnesota.

Henderson’s office estimates that the digital authentication platform will reduce processing time by 80 percent.

Article Topics

Colorado | digital ID | Indiana | mDL (mobile driver's license) | Ohio | Oklahoma | TSA | United States