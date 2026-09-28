Utah’s VPN age check provision blocked over strict geolocation standard

Utah’s attempt to close a loophole in online age verification has run into a judicial wall. A federal judge has preliminarily blocked a provision of Senate Bill 73 (SB 73), “Online Age Verification Amendments,” requiring adult-content providers to verify the age of website visitors actually located in Utah, even when they use a VPN or other technology to disguise their location.

In the opinion of U.S. District Judge David Barlow, with SB 73, “the harm of a constitutional violation is greater than Utah’s interest in enforcing a statutory provision that likely is unconstitutional.”

Aylo, the corporate owner of large porn streaming sites Pornhub, Youporn and Redtube, sued Utah over the law in April 2026, claiming unreasonable overreach.

“In Aylo’s view, the actual-location provision significantly alters the reach of the age verification law,” reads Barlow’s 40-page opinion. “Before the enactment of the actual-location provision, Aylo sought to comply with Utah’s age verification statute by blocking known Utah-based IP addresses from accessing adult content on its free sites.” That, however, did not stop users from masking their geolocation with VPNs or proxy servers.

State attorneys argue that there are plenty of ways to arrive at a guess at where a user is located. Platforms might cross-reference users’ time zone, language settings, currency preferences and historical account activity.

Per Barlow, “this would narrow a user’s likely possible location because, for example, a Utah-based user would be unlikely to have their time zone set to India, browser language set to Hindi, and their transaction currency set to rupees.”

But details matter. At issue is the question of “reasonableness” when it comes to geolocation efforts. According to a piece in Courthouse News Service, the state’s location provision “didn’t include the word ‘reasonable’, leading Aylo to reasonably believe it could face liability for any person who accessed adult content in Utah without being age-verified.”

In short, says Barlow, “Aylo is correct that the statute, as amended, now essentially imposes strict liability for entities like it when it comes to determining the location of its websites’ users.”

The court rejected Aylo’s separate argument that the provision was unconstitutional simply because it had effects beyond Utah. But Barlow found Aylo was substantially likely to succeed on its dormant Commerce Clause claim, concluding that the actual-location requirement placed an excessive burden on interstate commerce because websites cannot determine every user’s physical location with certainty.

VPNs not a technical problem, but a legal one

The Age Verification Providers Association (AVPA) has frequently argued that IP addresses are only one clue about the location of a user – and an increasingly unreliable one, at that. In a post from 2025, it lays out the case that, “in practice, there are ways to detect and address circumvention and there is no need to even consider banning VPNs outright.”

But laws complicate practical solutions, and VPNs have added another layer of legislative complexity to the discussion. Solved in theory, the question of circumvention remains a pain point on the ground, and in the law.

In an opinion piece for Law News, author Ravi Mehta cautions that an easy solution will not be easy to find. “State boundaries are irrelevant on the internet. VPNs and other navigational tools were designed to disregard geography. Any legislation that makes the assumption that it can control access based on location will eventually run afoul of this reality,” Mehta writes.

“Whether the federal court grants a preliminary injunction and how broadly that decision is worded will determine what happens next,” in the Utah case, he says. But for now, fundamental questions remain unanswered: “courts have yet to provide a definitive response to the fundamental question of whether a state can effectively control the online activities of its citizens.”

Article Topics

AVPA | Aylo | lawsuits | legislation | Utah age verification | VPN (virtual private network)