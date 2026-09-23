Vietnam moves to link VNeID with Singapore, Laos digital ID systems

Vietnam has formalized plans to connect its VNeID digital identity system with Singapore’s Singpass and Laos’ LAeID, starting with airport pilots before potentially expanding the model across ASEAN. The move gives firmer shape to Vietnam’s push for regional digital identity interoperability as ASEAN governments work toward deeper digital integration.

VNeID is Vietnam’s national digital identity app, which the government plans to develop into a broader digital super app.

Vietnam plans to pilot cross‑border electronic identification to streamline immigration procedures and strengthen regional digital connectivity. The initiative has been issued under Decision No. 1830/QD‑TTg and signed by Deputy Prime Minister Ho Quoc Dung.

The pilots will begin at Noi Bai International Airport in Hanoi and Tan Son Nhat International Airport in Ho Chi Minh City, testing whether electronic identity data from VNeID and partner systems can reduce repeated declarations, shorten verification times and cut costs for travelers.

Authorities will test the use of electronic identification data from VNeID and partner systems to reduce repeated declarations, shorten verification times and cut costs for travellers, according to officials (reported by Vietnam Net). Security, data protection and compliance requirements will be central to the trials.

By October 30, the Ministry of Public Security, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Ministry of Science and Technology must coordinate with Singapore and Laos to connect VNeID with Singpass and LaeID. Technical preparations, including testing environments, infrastructure and monitoring tools, are scheduled for completion by November 15.

During the pilots, agencies will collect data on authentication rates, processing times, errors, and user feedback. Results will be reported to the Prime Minister, along with proposals for wider deployment at other border gates and possible expansion to ASEAN countries.

Officials say the plan reflects Vietnam’s broader strategy to integrate digital identity into border management, enhance efficiency and contribute to regional interoperability in electronic identification systems.

Singapore and Vietnam’s strategic link-up and LAeID

The plans put a firmer roadmap on earlier indications that Vietnam wants to speed up its efforts to link up with Singapore and other ASEAN countries, on deeper regional digital integration and stronger public service delivery.

Singapore’s established Singpass system and Vietnam’s expanding VNeID ecosystem are becoming increasingly closely linked. Speaking at the first Vietnam—Singapore Strategic Dialogue in Singapore, in August, Deputy Minister of Science and Technology Vu Hai Quan said the future lies in science, technology, innovation and talent development.

Laos meanwhile has LAeID, which is linked to a centralized population database, as the Laos government accelerates efforts to do away with paper-based identity systems. The platform, launched by the country’s Census Management and Grassroots Development Department last month, will serve as a centralized digital wallet making it possible for citizens to store their identity credentials

State officials say the coming of the digital ID app puts an end to the use of the traditional household registration book which has been used in the past. The old paper-based national ID card will also no longer be acceptable for public transactions. Citizens can use the wallet to pre-register for a national ID card.

The rollout of the digital ID app comes months after the country started the issuance of its new national ID card as it pursues its broader digital transformation agenda. Laos’ digital transformation efforts have broad-based support from countries including Japan, South Korea and Vietnam.

Article Topics

ASEAN | cross border identity verification | digital ID | LaeID | Laos | Singapore | Singpass | Vietnam | VNeID