Westpac becomes first NZ bank accredited to issue digital credentials

Westpac has become the first New Zealand bank accredited to issue digital credentials under the government’s Digital Identity Services Trust Framework, with support from Auckland-based identity and credentialing provider Mattr.

A release says Westpac NZ business customers will soon be able to store bank-issued digital credentials in the Govt.nz app wallet (alongside the NEC-backed biometric age credential) and share them with third parties. According to Westpac NZ Chief Data, Digital and AI Officer Russell Jones, “this means businesses don’t need to download a bank statement, redact information by hand or send documents using less secure methods such as email – saving them time and reducing the risk of fraud and scams.”

“We know trust and control are very important to New Zealanders when sharing personal information online.”

The release describes a use case in which someone buying a car from a dealer who banks with Westpac might ask for proof of the dealer’s bank account details. Using the Govt.nz wallet app, the dealer can log in to Westpac One Business and choose an account to generate a QR code.

“The dealer scans the Westpac QR code in the wallet, then enters a code sent by text message. They now have a Westpac Business Bank Account credential, valid for 72 hours, to show the buyer as proof of the account.”

Collaboration, investment will help system succeed

Jones says “digital ID and its benefits have been talked about for a long time but it needs positive action to make it a reality. We’ve invested heavily to become the first bank and only the third organisation to reach this milestone because we’re keen to help lead the rollout.”

“Teams across the bank have worked hard to make us the first to gain this government accreditation, and we look forward to helping customers save time and effort from today,” Jones says.

“We’re also grateful to Kiwi-based tech solutions company Mattr for their expertise and insight in supporting us on the rollout.”

DISTF provides foundation for credentialing ecosystems

Westpac plans to expand its digital ID program, offering credential issuance via the Westpac One online banking platform.

Jones speaks of “an exciting future ahead, with more choice, convenience and customer control.” But he also has a caveat.

“At the same time, digital ID will only succeed if there’s large scale adoption of credential verification. That means a wide range of sectors including banking, hospitality and telecommunications working with local and central government to make digital ID part of the everyday customer experience.”

New Zealand’s Digital Identity Services Trust Framework (DISTF) gives the effort an anchor for trust, functioning like the UK’s DVS Trust Framework to identify trusted digital identity providers.

In January, NEC New Zealand became the first digital identity provider to be accredited under DISTF. The Government Digital Delivery Agency followed in July with accreditation for the Govt.nz app’s authentication and facilitation services, making Westpac the third provider on the Trust Framework Register and the first bank.

Article Topics

certification | digital ID | Digital Identity Services Trust Framework (DISTF) | financial services | Govt.nz app | Mattr | New Zealand | Trust Framework Register