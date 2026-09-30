Xcelerate and Socure take $163M Login.gov identity proofing work into mobile IDs

Xcelerate Solutions and subcontractor Socure are extending their $163 million Login.gov identity-proofing work to mobile driver’s licenses, providing new detail on the commercial technology behind the federal government’s newly launched digital credential option.

The companies said Tuesday that they are supporting Login.gov’s integration of mobile driver’s licenses (mDLs) for remote unattended identity verification under the General Services Administration’s (GSA) Next Generation Identity Proofing program.

The announcement does not identify a new contract award or additional funding. Instead, it connects the mDL capability directly to the five-year, $163 million call order GSA awarded Xcelerate on May 1, with Socure as a subcontractor, for identity resolution, attribute validation, fraud detection, behavioral analytics, and digital intelligence.

Xcelerate and Socure said the mDL capability operates within Socure’s FedRAMP Moderate environment and uses the same real-time identity checks, fraud detection, and behavioral analytics that underpin their other Login.gov identity-verification work.

Login.gov began widely accepting eligible mDLs last month, a rollout GSA publicly announced last week. The platform currently accepts credentials from select digital wallets, including Google Wallet and Samsung Wallet, with additional wallet support planned.

The change moves one part of remote identity proofing away from photographing a physical credential and determining whether the image is genuine.

“Mobile driver’s licenses represent a shift in how Americans prove their identity online,” said Jim Dufford, vice president at Xcelerate. “They offer better security, privacy, and user experience.”

“Government agencies are facing a new generation of identity fraud, where organized networks, synthetic identities, and AI-enabled attacks can exploit legacy systems faster than traditional defenses can respond,” added Jordan Burris, head of Socure’s public sector business.

“By supporting mobile driver’s licenses as cryptographically verifiable credentials, Login.gov is helping modernize identity verification in a way that strengthens fraud prevention, reduces friction for legitimate users, and expands secure access to critical government services,” Burris said.

Xcelerate and Socure said their implementation supports state-issued digital credentials based on the ISO/IEC 18013 family of standards.

The National Institute of Standards and Technology’s (NIST) National Cybersecurity Center of Excellence has been working with Login.gov on a reference architecture for using mDLs to access government services.

ISO/IEC 18013-5 addresses mDL presentation generally, while ISO/IEC 18013-7 extends standardized presentation to unattended online transactions.

In August, NIST said the reference architecture developed with Login.gov was intended to replace the need to photograph certain identity documents while providing a cryptographically verified identity process.

Login.gov’s December 2025 roadmap went further, saying its planned mDL workflow could eliminate both the document-photo capture and selfie steps normally associated with remote identity proofing.

Although mDLs may reduce reliance on document images and facial comparison for users taking that route, Socure says the capability remains connected to its identity resolution, fraud detection, and behavioral analytics technology.

The company and Xcelerate describe their broader Login.gov solution as incorporating biometrics, machine learning, and AI alongside digital credentials.

Article Topics

biometrics | digital ID | identity proofing | Login.gov | mDL (mobile driver's license) | remote identity proofing | Socure | U.S. Government | Xcelerate Solutions