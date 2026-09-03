FB pixel

Yoti withdrawing ID app from Spain to avoid undermining biometric security

| Chris Burt
Categories Biometrics News  |  Civil / National ID  |  Mobile Biometrics
Yoti withdrawing ID app from Spain to avoid undermining biometric security
 

Can a person be identified from any measurement of a physical characteristic?

Spanish data protection regulatory AEPD has interpreted the EU’s General Data Protection Rule’s (GDPR’s) definition of “biometrics” in a way that may foreclose the possibility of having high assurance for use cases that are supposed to require it. Under GDPR, biometric data used for unique identification qualifies as “special category” data. Does facial age estimation count? No person is known to have ever been identified from FAE data alone, but AEPD says it does.

Yoti is withdrawing from the country pending the result of an ongoing appeal of a 950,000 Euro (roughly US$1.1 million) fine levied by the AEPD in the Audiencia Nacional (Spanish High Court). The fine a penalty for violating GDPR in its handling of biometric data.

As of September 10, the Yoti ID app will no longer be available in the Apple and Android app stores.

The AEPD’s position is that a non-biometric authentication alternative must be offered to make user consent valid. Yoti’s position is that the alternatives on offer, like PINs, passwords and SMS or email OTPs “can be easily shared, stolen or compromised.” Consumer choice, it says, is in the decision to use its app or not. Forced to chose between an insecure version of its digital ID app and a market exit, the company has chosen to leave the country.

The Age Verification Provider’s Association (AVPA) has warned that the AEPD’s position implies that EU Digital Identity (EUDI) Wallets will not be able to fulfill their purpose.

And Yoti argues that “(t)here are no credible, cost-effective alternatives to biometric authentication that offer equivalent high security, assurance and customer convenience.”

The regulator has argued that “privacy-based self-exclusion” represents an unacceptable threat to inclusion. The AEPD has not addressed risk of a slippery slope in which the uninformed decisions of a small minority determine the rule for everyone.

Yoti hopes to return to the app stores in Spain following a high court decision. The company recommends users in Spain who with to continue using the app store a recovery file in case of any issues updating to a future version of the app if and when it is republished in their region.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

More than 170M ID scans for sale on dark web in breach allegedly traced to IDScan.net

A massive trove of scanned identity documents has been discovered for sale on a Russian cybercrime forum, exposing the biometrics…

 

US mDL ecosystem grows as states add wallets, TSA support

The U.S. continues to roll steadily in the direction of mobile driver’s licenses (mDL). Developments in several states show more…

 

UK guidance indicates only gov’t digital ID wallet will get primary credentials

An update to a webpage from the UK’s Office for Digital Identities and Attributes (OfDIA) providing guidance on using the…

 

Mitek’s passive liveness impresses in biometric image benchmark

Results are beginning to emerge from the latest challenge in the LivDet biometric liveness detection competition series, with Mitek Systems…

 

Fragomen-SICPA JV adds Idemia biometrics to assemble end-to-end identity platform

Less than two months after Fragomen and SICPA launched a joint venture focused on digital identity, the venture is already…

 

2.8B still excluded from digital ID as new gender gaps emerge: World Bank

An estimated 2.8 billion people worldwide remain shut out from government-recognized digital ID systems, creating what the World Bank describes as…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Market Intelligence

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometric Update Podcast

Most Read This Week

White Papers

Latest Webinars

Biometrics Industry Events