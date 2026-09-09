Yubico expands OpenAI security key bundle to 10 more countries

Yubico hardware security keys designed for OpenAI accounts are becoming available in ten more countries.

The company has expanded its customized OpenAI bundle to Australia, Egypt, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan and the United Arab Emirates.

The package was previously offered to eligible account holders in the United States, the United Kingdom and the European Economic Area.

This comes at a time when stronger sign-in requirements take effect for researchers with access to OpenAI’s most capable cybersecurity models.

OpenAI initially said the requirement would begin June 1. But later, they set September 1 as the deadline.

Members of OpenAI’s Trusted Access for Cyber program who do not comply will return to standard model access.

The hardware security package contains a YubiKey C Nano designed to remain in a laptop’s USB-C port for regular authentication and a YubiKey C NFC as a backup across compatible devices.

Yubico’s listing advertises the package for $68, while OpenAI says eligibility, inventory, taxes, shipping, and other purchasing conditions can vary by location.

Advanced Account Security requires users to register at least two secure sign-in methods, including one that works across devices.

Yubico describes hardware-backed passkeys as a means of protecting sensitive AI workflows.

However, the documented OpenAI implementation applies when a user signs in to ChatGPT or Codex.

We do not have information on whether the security key must be presented again before every prompt, code execution, tool call, or action initiated by an AI agent.

Article Topics

biometric security key | OpenAI | passkeys | passwordless authentication | Yubico