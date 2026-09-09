Zambia joins Africa’s PKI push with new national trust infrastructure

Zambia has established a national cryptographic trust layer for its expanding digital economy, joining a growing group of African countries building the infrastructure needed to authenticate identities, documents and transactions online.

Announced on September 7, Zambia has launched its first National Public Key Infrastructure (NPKI), giving the country a state-managed root certification authority for securing electronic transactions. The infrastructure is also expected to provide a foundation for future digital identity, electronic signature and e-government services.

The milestone represents an early but important step in Zambia’s broader digital public infrastructure (DPI) push. Rather than being a digital identity system itself, the NPKI provides some of the underlying trust infrastructure that can make such systems secure and verifiable.

Building the trust layer before scaling digital identity

Zambia’s NPKI will use digital certificates to authenticate individuals, organizations and online services across government, financial institutions, telecom operators and businesses, while helping protect electronic documents against tampering and forgery.

Andrew W. Taka, managing director at Altron Security, said the infrastructure will support future mobile digital identity and electronic signature services expected to roll out over the next several years.

“To be able to create true national digital public infrastructure, the new roads in the digital economy, identity solutions, payment solutions, data exchange solutions, having a central authority that manages these cryptographic services or trust services we call them are essential,” Taka said.

The implementation follows international standards, including WebTrust, alongside governance and process controls intended to protect the country’s root of trust.

Why Zambia is building it now

The timing reflects a basic challenge facing governments as more public services, financial activities and commercial transactions move online: digitization creates value only if participants can trust who is on the other side of a transaction.

Governments need to know that citizens accessing services are legitimate. Banks and businesses need mechanisms for authenticating customers and signing documents electronically. Citizens need confidence that the services they are connecting to are genuine and that information exchanged with them has not been altered.

The infrastructure could therefore support Zambia’s transition toward trusted e-government services while providing the cryptographic foundation for digital identity, payments and secure data exchange.

Taka said the deployment was helped by the country’s existing technology infrastructure.

“We were really, really pleased to find the capabilities that the Zambian government had available to us. First world technology, data centers, connectivity,” he said.

That existing backbone matters because establishing a national root of trust requires more than deploying software. It depends on secure infrastructure, resilient operations, connectivity, governance procedures and technical expertise capable of maintaining the system over time.

Government is not the only beneficiary

While the immediate significance is national digital infrastructure, the potential benefits extend beyond government.

Trusted digital certificates can make it easier for citizens to authenticate themselves remotely, sign documents electronically and access government services without relying on physical paperwork or in-person verification.

Financial institutions could use the infrastructure to strengthen digital onboarding, authentication and document verification. Telecom operators and other regulated businesses could similarly use trusted credentials and signatures when interacting with customers.

For the wider private sector, trusted identity and signature services could reduce friction in signing contracts, processing transactions and exchanging verified information between organizations.

Zambia joins a broader African PKI push

Zambia is part of a wider shift toward national trust infrastructure across Africa. Côte d’Ivoire launched its national PKI in July, while Namibia established a PKI trust framework in September.

The next challenge is connecting these national initiatives. The Africa PKI Consortium (AfPKIC), supported by ID4Africa as an incubator, is working to strengthen capacity and encourage greater alignment around the governance, deployment and sustainability of PKI.

“If the continent is to achieve its sovereignty it needs to have control over every ingredient that is used,” ID4Africa Executive Chairman Dr. Joseph Atick said while introducing AfPKIC at the organization’s AGM in May.

National PKIs can secure domestic digital ecosystems, but cross-border transactions require countries to trust one another’s certificates and signatures. That will require greater alignment of legal frameworks, interoperability profiles, cybersecurity and audit requirements, as well as mechanisms for mutual recognition.

Zambia’s NPKI can therefore serve two purposes: strengthening digital sovereignty at home while creating another building block for interoperable digital trust across Africa.

Building the infrastructure is only the first step

Establishing the NPKI gives Zambia a national trust framework, but its value will ultimately depend on how securely it is operated and how widely it is adopted.

That puts considerable responsibility on governance. Taka said no single individual controls the system, with authority distributed among multiple participants and strict procedures governing access to the root of trust. The implementation also follows international standards, including WebTrust, to provide controls around how the infrastructure is managed.

The challenge now shifts from deployment to long-term operation. As the NPKI becomes critical infrastructure supporting identity, signatures and government services, Zambia will need to maintain cybersecurity, technical expertise and operational resilience while reducing dependence on external providers.

Adoption presents a separate challenge. Government agencies, financial institutions, telecom operators and businesses will need to integrate the infrastructure into services before citizens experience its benefits. Zambia’s NPKI may now provide the trust layer, but the services built on top of it will determine whether that trust translates into everyday digital use.

From national trust to usable digital services

Zambia’s NPKI launch therefore represents less an endpoint than the beginning of another phase of the country’s digital transformation.

The country now has infrastructure capable of supporting trusted digital interactions. The next challenge is turning that capability into services that citizens, businesses and government agencies actually use.

Taka described Zambia as among a relatively small number of African countries with such national capability, giving it a stronger foundation to develop digital public infrastructure domestically while participating more actively in Africa’s digital economy.

If Zambia can translate its new trust framework into widely adopted mobile digital identities, electronic signatures and e-government services, the NPKI could become largely invisible infrastructure underpinning everyday digital interactions.

And as similar systems emerge elsewhere in Africa, the bigger question will shift from whether individual countries possess PKI to whether their trust frameworks can recognize one another.

That is where Zambia’s national project intersects with Africa’s broader digital ambition: moving from isolated national trust systems toward interoperable infrastructure capable of supporting trusted identities, signatures, transactions and data exchange across the continent.

Article Topics

Africa | Africa PKI Consortium | digital ID infrastructure | PKI | Zambia